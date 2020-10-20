Noble Confirms Stock Option Extension

Toronto, October 20, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) confirmed the extension of the expiry date for 1,500,000 stock options granted by Noble in October 2017. These options originally would have expired on October 20, 2020. The Board of Directors of Noble approved the extension of the term of these options such that they will now expire on October 20, 2022, and on May 8, 2020 the TSX Venture Exchange approved that extension. Management of Noble has determined that a news release was not yet issued to advise of this extensions, and this news release is being issued to rectify that matter.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 70,641 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins - Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill ready gold and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations

Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

