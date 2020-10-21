New Energy Metals Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Director

Vancouver, October 20, 2020 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Ross as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Ross replaces César Lopez, who previously held the roles of President, Chief Executive Officer and director until September 30, 2020.

Mr. Ross has been a senior officer and director of several public companies, including companies listed on the NASDAQ and TSX Venture exchanges. His sector experience includes mining, beverage production and distribution, medical services, gaming and merchant banking, including 17 years as a senior officer and director of Clearly Canadian Beverage Corp (1986 to 2003). Most recently, Mr. Ross acted as President and CEO of El Tigre Silver Corp., a TSX Venture listed silver exploration company (2007 to 2015), and he has been the President and CEO of Cardero Resource Corp., a TSX Venture listed resource company, since August 2017.

Mr. Ross expressed enthusiasm for his new appointment, stating, "I look forward to working with New Energy Metals and its team to develop a viable plan to move forward. I believe the Company will be well positioned to take advantage of the many opportunities that come its way in the near future."

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile.

