MAS Gold - Special General Meeting

- Votes FOR 25,780,812 (65.67%) - Votes AGAINST 13,477,057 (34.33%)

October 20th, 2020 - MAS Gold Corp. (MAS Gold; TSXV:MAS) announces that, at its Special Shareholder meeting held on October 20, 2020, shareholders voted against the proposed plan of arrangement with Southern Empire Resources Corp. The final voting results, as recorded and delivered by Computershare, were as follows:

In order for the resolution to pass, shareholders representing no less than 66.67% of the recorded vote would have to vote in favor of the plan of arrangement. This threshold was not achieved, hence the resolution cannot go forward and the plan of arrangement is terminated.

About MAS Gold Corp

MAS Gold Corp. (TSX-V: MAS) is a Canadian mineral exploration company with road-accessible projects located in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan approximately 60 km west of the SSR Mining Inc.'s producing Seabee and Santoy gold mines. Please refer to Southern Empire's news releases dated July 13 and August 19, 2020 available on SEDAR. Southern Empire expects this acquisition to close in the fall of 2020.

MAS Gold's Greywacke North gold deposit, one of several known stratabound, high-grade gold-bearing zones on the Greywacke Lake Property, has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 255,500 tonnes (t) at a grade of 9.92 grams gold per tonne (g Au/t), plus an Inferred Mineral Resource of 59,130 t at 7.42 g Au/t, at a cut-off grade of 5 g Au/t (see MAS Gold's NI 43-101 Technical Report of June 1, 2016 available on SEDAR).

The North Lake gold deposit, located on the Preview-North property, 33 kilometres southwest of Greywacke North, has an Inferred Mineral Resource estimated at 417,000 ounces of gold contained in 14,110,000 t grading 0.92 g Au/t (see MAS Gold's News Release dated March 25, 2020 and their NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 10, 2020 available on SEDAR).

Qualified Person (QP)

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, verified and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Southern Empire's VP Exploration and a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of MAS Gold Corp.,

Ron Netolitzky, CEO and Director

For further information about MAS Gold please visit both www.masgoldcorp.com or contact: Lubica Keighery, (778) 889-5476, lubica@masgoldcorp.com

