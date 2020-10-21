Fury Appoints Lynsey Sherry as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, October 21, 2020 - Fury Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ("Fury" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynsey Sherry as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Sherry was formerly the Vice President, Controller at Goldcorp and will start at Fury's Toronto office in mid-November, taking over from Elizabeth Senez, who had been assuming the role as Interim CFO.

Dr. Sherry is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and acquired a PhD from the University of Manchester. She spent eight years with Goldcorp, and as Vice President, Controller, was part of the management team that successfully completed Goldcorp's merger with Newmont in April 2019, creating the world's largest gold mining company. Dr. Sherry completed her chartered accountancy training with Deloitte UK, where she was part of the extractive industries audit practice in the London office, specializing in audits of global mining and oil and gas clients, before transferring to the Deloitte Vancouver mining practice as part of a global secondment program.

A Message from Mike Timmins, President & CEO:

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Lynsey to the team. Her experience, having spent several years with Goldcorp and Deloitte, will be extremely valuable as we prepare for significant growth of the Company. I am looking forward to working with Lynsey to develop Fury's financial strategy."



A Message from Lynsey Sherry, CFO:

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join the team at this formative juncture in the Company's evolution and look forward to contributing to Fury's future success."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF Fury Gold Mines Ltd.

Mike Timmins

President, CEO & Director

About Fury

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian-focused exploration and development company positioned in three prolific mining regions across the country. Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and developing mining assets, Fury will aggressively grow and advance its multi-million-ounce gold platform through project development and potential new discoveries. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining.

