Fokus Mining Corp. Welcomes Ciro Cucciniello and Marc-André Lavoie to Its Board of Directors

ROUYN-NORANDA, Oct. 21, 2020 - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ciro Cucciniello and Marc-André Lavoie to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ciro Cucciniello has been a lawyer since 1986 and is a partner of the law firm Cucciniello Calandriello Attorneys Inc. Ciro obtained a Bachelor of Civil Law, BCL and Bachelor in Laws, LL.B. from McGill University. As part of the Governance Program, he has completed "Making Corporate Boards More Effective" (2007) and "Compensation Committees: New Challenges, New Solutions" (2009), Audit Committees (2019) in the Executive Education Faculty, Harvard University School of Business. Ciro received the accreditation of I.C.D. from the Institute of Corporate Directors, McGill University in 2018.

Ciro has been a director of World Satellite Group, S.A. (Guadeloupe) and a director of Cabovisao Televisão por Cabo S.A. (Portugal), both of which corporations were operating subsidiaries of Cable Satisfaction International Inc., a corporation listed on the TSX Exchange. He has also been a director of TSX Venture Exchange listed companies for which he has been involved in the strategic planning, financing, governance, development and implementation programs. Ciro is currently a director of Donlen Fleet Leasing Ltd., a subsidiary of Hertz, providing automotive fleet leasing services, Gaargle Solutions Inc., a private corporation providing health care professionals with mobile cloud based intuitive software solutions and PNS Tech Corp., a private corporation which manufactures and distributes spare parts for agricultural machinery and snow removal equipment.

Ciro is also a member of the Board of Governors of Shriner's Hospital for Children (Canada). Ciro has also been director, chairman and National President of the Children's Wish Foundation of Canada, director of the Casa d'Italia (Community Centre) and director, chairman and Co-President of Centre Communautaire de la Petite Italie/Casa d'Italia. In 2013, Ciro was awarded by the Governor General of Canada, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, in recognition of his contributions to Canada.

Marc-André Lavoie is an experienced finance professional and entrepreneur with over 25 years of experience in both institutional capital markets and project development.

Through a career that has spanned front line positions in debt origination, corporate finance and fixed income trading, most of which with a major international investment bank in London and New York, Marc-André has accumulated considerable expertise in most aspects of raising and managing capital, for a wide variety of institutions and companies, both public and private. On the project side, he has also served as CEO, President and Director of two TSX Venture listed public companies, and as Director of a large-scale mining and metals project. For the last 10 years, he has also been Managing Director of a private investment and venture capital company with interests in commercial real estate, energy and media.

Marc Andre holds a BA from St Francis Xavier University, an M.Sc. (Econ.) from London School of Economics and an M.Phil. from Cambridge University.

Jean Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Mr. Cucciniello and Mr. Lavoie to our Board of Directors. Their respective knowledge and professional experience will be invaluable to our Company."

In connection with Mr. Cucciniello and Mr. Lavoie appointments to the Board of Directors, Fokus has granted to each of them incentive stock options to purchase 200,000 common shares of Fokus pursuant to and in accordance with the terms and conditions of Fokus' stock option plan, subject of any regulatory approval. Each stock option vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of $0.405 per share for a period of three years from the grant date.

Mr. Pascal Germain has resigned as a Director of Fokus, effective immediately. The Board of Directors and management of Fokus would like to thank Mr. Germain for his contribution and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

