Enviroleach Appoints Alexander Ruckdaeschel to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, October 21, 2020 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2). is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Ruckdaeschel to the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Ruckdaeschel brings extensive experience to the EnviroLeach board having been instrumental in the successful development of several small and mid-cap growth companies. He has served on the boards of directors of several successful public and private companies, including ERI, the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States and has strategically established a global network in 46 countries, totaling over 100 vetted and certified facilities. ERI's mission is to protect organizations, people, and the environment.

Alexander is a veteran portfolio manager and government representative who specializes in the identification of small and mid-cap growth companies in North America and Europe. Mr. Ruckdaeschel has extensive experience in the European clean tech industry and will help EnviroLeach forge new European relationships in its targeted sectors and with government.

"Alexander's deep knowledge of the E-waste business, finance background and experience with small cap companies makes him a perfect addition to the EnviroLeach board," said Duane Nelson, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "His particular expertise in the analysis of potential new partners and in-depth knowledge of the ITAD and electronic recycling industry will assist EnviroLeach as we execute our business plan."

Alexander is committed to EnviroLeach's vision and eager to aide in its continued growth. "I focus on finding partnerships that provide a clear path and strategy to achieving growth, and I feel the EnviroLeach business vision brings these key factors together," said Mr. Ruckdaeschel. "EnviroLeach is addressing two of the nation's most important and fast-growing industries, electronic waste processing and primary metals extraction, with vital sustainable solutions that reduce the global environmental impact of both sectors, while remaining committed to quality and shareholder value."

Grant of Stock Options

The Company has granted a total of 400,000 stock options to directors of the Company. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.46, are valid for a period of five years from the date of grant and vest immediately. The options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan approved by the shareholders on June 14, 2018.

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-waste.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://EnviroLeach.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and the United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our Research and Development activities, the accuracy of our capital and operating cost estimates; production and processing estimates; the results, the adequacy of EnviroLeach's financial resources and timing of development of ongoing research and development projects, costs and timing of future revenues or profits and adequacy of financial resources. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information. Statements concerning future revenue or earnings estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the expectations and opinions of EnviroLeach's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The CSE has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

Contact Information :

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

(604) 282-0601

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611479/Enviroleach-Appoints-Alexander-Ruckdaeschel-to-Board-of-Directors