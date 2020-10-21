Santacruz Recognized by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance for Its Achievement in Transparency

Vancouver, October 21, 2020 - Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the "Company" or "Santacruz") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Carrizal Mining has been recognized by the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance ("IRMA") for Transparency after an audit for compliance against the IRMA Standard for Responsible Mining. Transparency is the first of four levels of IRMA's social and environmental performance system.

The audit has determined that the internal administrative and control procedures implemented at the Carrizal Mine have been independently evaluated and transparently shared with the public.

Carlos Silva, CEO of Santacruz stated, "Receiving recognition for IRMA Transparency is an important milestone as we advance along IRMA's process. This norm will help us to continue to improve our business practices that go beyond industry standards for social responsibility, which translates into a culture of mutual respect and ultimately success for the Company and its employees as we strive to meet our corporate objectives." Mr. Silva continued, "I commend our employees at all levels for the hard work and dedication, which allows us to receive this recognition and, at the same time, encourage all of our staff to continue the hard work to advance to full IRMA certification while improving our operations and fiscal metrics."

About IRMA Certificate.

The IRMA Standard is based on four principles; Business Integrity, Social Responsibility, Environmental Responsibility and Planning for Positive Legacies, while offering a true independent third-party verification and certification against a comprehensive standard for our industry.

For further information about IRMA, please refer to; www.responsiblemining.net

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company that currently owns and operates the Rosario Project. The Company also owns 100% of Carrizal Mining S.A. de C.V. which holds a 20% working interest in the Company's Veta Grande Project and has the right to operate the Zimapan Mine until December 31, 2020 under a mining lease agreement. On July 28, 2020 the Company announced that it had reached agreement with Minera Cedros, S.A. de C.V. ("Minera Cedros"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V., to acquire outright the Zimapan Mine for US$20.0 million (plus applicable IVA of US$3.2 million), subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") which will constitute a "Fundamental Acquisition" pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.3.

The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in discovering, developing and operating silver mines in Mexico with the objective of becoming a mid-tier silver producer.

