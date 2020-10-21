Blue Star Strengthens Exploration Team with Appointment of Eugene Flood as Technical Advisor

Vancouver, October 21, 2020 - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Eugene Flood, P.Geo. has agreed to serve as technical advisor to the Company. Eugene is a professional geologist with more than 35 years experience in Canada and internationally, most of this in orogenic gold terranes. He graduated from Lakehead University with a B.Sc. degree in geology in 1985. Eugene discovered what is now called the Flood Zone on the Ulu property in June 1989 for BHP Minerals. From 1989 to 1994 he also discovered several additional mineralized zones on this property including the Central Zone, West Limb, East Limb, South Zone, Gnu Zone, Zebra, Apex, and the Northern Fold Nose Zone. During this time as the Ulu project geologist, Eugene was involved in all aspects of the Ulu project including mapping, drilling, and calculating the first resource on the Flood Zone. In 1994, while still with BHP Minerals, Eugene identified the Doris Lake area in North Hope Bay, Nunavut as highly prospective for gold. He completed the first mapping and drill programs at Doris resulting in this high-grade discovery which achieved commercial production in 2017. Eugene has authored papers on gold mineralization at Ulu and Hope Bay.

Mr. Flood specializes in project and target generation and has experience from reconnaissance to resource development with junior and major mining companies in over 20 countries. As the owner of Flood Consulting, he has provided GIS-based spatial prospectivity analysis for such clients as Goldfields, B2 Gold, and Goldcorp, and currently acts as technical advisor to Aurion Resources in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. In addition to 10 years working in the Slave Structural Province Eugene has also worked on orogenic gold deposits in Ontario, Sweden, Finland, French Guyana, and Brazil.

Grant Ewing, CEO of Blue Star commented: "We are excited to have Eugene bring his wealth of experience and track record of success to Blue Star. His ability to integrate and analyze large data sets will strengthen our technical team immediately and will benefit the future value of our Company. A first objective is for him to help us update the resource model as well as developing and prioritizing targets on our Ulu and Hood projects. Our goal is to expand the resource on the Flood Zone, discover additional near surface ounces in the proximal targets, and make new discoveries on our Hood Property."

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a Vancouver-based gold and silver company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold and silver project, and the highly prospective Hood River gold concessions that are contiguous with the Ulu mining lease. The combined properties total approximately 9,000 ha of prospective mineral claims within which the Company has a significant high-grade gold resource on the Ulu lease, and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets throughout the Ulu and Hood River properties.

Blue Star has 178.8 million shares outstanding and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Grant Ewing, P. Geo., CEO

Telephone: +1 778-379-1433

Email: info@bluestargold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding prospective income and revenues, anticipated levels of capital expenditures for fiscal year, expectations of the effect on our financial condition of claims, litigation, environmental costs, contingent liabilities and governmental and regulatory investigations and proceedings, and estimates of mineral resources and reserves on our properties.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: economic and financial conditions, including volatility in interest and exchange rates, commodity and equity prices and the value of financial assets, strategic actions, including acquisitions and dispositions and our success in integrating acquired businesses/our success in integrating the Ulu Gold Property into our operations, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the mining industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the regulatory bodies in Nunavut, changes in the price of fuel and other key materials and disruptions in supply chains for these materials, closures or slowdowns and changes in labour costs and labour difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver goods and services to us, as well as natural events such as severe weather, fires, floods and earthquakes or man-made or other disruptions of our equipment, and inaccuracies in estimates of mineral resources and/or reserves on our mineral properties.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66465