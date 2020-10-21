One World Lithium Announces Engagement of Cognitive Corporate Services

VANCOUVER, October 21, 2020 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company") ("OWL") announces it has signed a six-month service agreement with Cognitive Corporate Services Inc. ("Cognitive"). Under its mandate, Cognitive will advise the Company in areas including corporate strategy, finance, capital markets, and marketing. Cognitive will introduce the Company to accredited investors, registered representatives, and fund managers.

Cognitive was founded by the same team of industry leaders behind Vancouver capital markets advisory firm, ECMB Capital Partners Inc. Cognitive specializes in supporting private and public companies by enhancing investor communications and deploying innovative digital strategies that allow the company to capture the attention of capital markets and accredited investors. The Cognitive team has deep experience across a wide range of industries, including the battery metals space. John Costigan, CEO of Cognitive (and Managing Partner at ECMB), leads a team that has successfully assisted mining, exploration, and technology companies in raising over CAD $200 million in exploration and growth capital over the last seven years.

Cognitive will employ an innovative digital marketing strategy that will enable the Company to reach targeted audiences using media including smart content, videos, digital ads, webinars, and automated emails. These assets will be distributed across a range of digital media, including an improved social media presence for OWL, which Cognitive will develop.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cognitive will be paid a monthly fee and has been granted an option to purchase up to 800,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per common share. The stock options are exercisable on or before October 21, 2022 with 150,000 vesting on December 21, 2020, 150,000 vesting on February 21, 2021, 250,000 vesting on March 21, 2021 and the balance vesting on April 21, 2021.

Douglas Fulcher, CEO and director of the Company commented, "we have confidence in the innovative services that Cognitive provides, not only its in-depth knowledge of technologies, but also its leading-edge approach to increasing capital market awareness."

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,450 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

