Ridgeline Minerals Welcomes Peter Hardie to the Board and Reports 2020 Annual General Meeting Results

Vancouver, October 21, 2020 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Peter Hardie to the Board of Directors of the Company and announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 20, 2020.

Peter Hardie

Mr. Hardie, an independent director, has 21 years of finance, accounting, business development, government negotiation, construction and operations experience in the mineral resource sector. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Equinox Gold Corp. and was previously the Chief Financial Officer of True Gold Mining Inc., until it was acquired by Endeavour Mining, and Chief Financial Officer at Nevsun Resources Ltd.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President & CEO commented, "We are excited to add Peter to the Board. He is a high caliber, experienced mining executive with a broad range of skills. Ridgeline will benefit from Peter's insights and knowledge as we grow our exploration activities in Nevada."

Annual General Meeting Results

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated September 18, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast the annual general meeting, including:

Electing all nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company, including Michael Blady, Peter Hardie, Duane Lo, Chad Peters and Lewis Teal;

Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration;

Approving the Company's rolling stock option plan; and,

Approving the Company's long-term incentive plan.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 116 km² exploration portfolio across three projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

On behalf of the Board

"Chad Peters"

President & CEO

Further Information:

Chad Peters, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

1-866-RDG-NVAU (734-6828) - toll free

info@ridgelineminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of Ridgeline Minerals Corp. ("Ridgeline", or the "Company"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the advancement of mineral exploration, development, and operating programs. The words "potential," "anticipate," "significant," "forecast," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "may," "project," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although Ridgeline believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements, are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66468