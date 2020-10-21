Troubadour Stakes Additional Ground at Texas and Mobilizes Field Crew

Vancouver, October 21, 2020 - Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking an additional 420 hectares (ha) of highly prospective ground contiguous to its Texas property located in the Greenwood Mining District of Southern B.C. The Texas property now covers an area of 2,186 ha.

The Company also announces that it is mobilizing a field crew to site for a phase I work program with the goal of completing the following:

Extend and infill the soil geochemical anomalies in the vicinity of the Doorn and Cabin veins to refine drill targets for this winter's drill program.

Property scale geological mapping as the veins on the property are structurally controlled.

Detailed rock sampling of the Midnight, Bug, Cranberry mineral showings to confirm historical assay results.

Ground truth site access for the upcoming drill program.

The infill geochemical sampling of the Doorn and Cabin target areas will refine the targets for the upcoming planned drill program. The sampling program will also provide detailed information to better explain historical elevated gold in soil values present between the Cabin and Doorn showings with the goal of extending the potential strike of known veins or provide compelling evidence of potential new veins buried by overburden. Detailed geological mapping and prospecting of high priority targets with high gold and silver values from historical exploration on the property will also take place.

In addition to the above, the field crew will also investigate other mineral occurrences on the property that were the subject of historical turn of the century mining operations in order to gather new data and generate new exploration targets. Drill permitting was initiated by the property vendor and is well underway. The Phase 1 program is fully funded through a recent mineral exploration tax credit (METC) refund, relating to 2018 and 2019 exploration expenditures.

About the Texas Property

The road accessible Texas property covers historical mineral showings and is located 3 km southwest of the town of Beaverdell and in close proximity to the past producing Beaverdell Mine1 that was in operation from 1896 to 1991. The property covers ground prospective for vein hosted precious metal deposits, based on at least seven historical and newly discovered gold occurrences on the property and geological comparisons with the nearby Beaverdell Mine1. Several showings are present on the property, including two old mines and many older trenches, pits and adits that expose mineralized veins. The Beaverdell mining camp is predominately known for its silver production and the presence of high-grade gold occurrences makes the Texas property unique and significantly more attractive. The most notable polymetallic vein showings on the property are the Doorn, Cabin and Wombat with notable grab sample2 assay results from these listed in the table below:

Sample

Number Lithology Location Au

g/t TX001 Quartz Vein Doorn 5.8 TX002 Quartz Vein Doorn 16.96 TX003 Granodiorite Doorn 0.12 TX004 Quartz Vein Doorn 241.96

Sample

Number Lithology Location Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % 542451 Quartz Vein Doorn 78.84 317 8.43 542452 Quartz Vein Cabin 18.6 65.21 0.01 542453 Quartz Vein Cabin 2.8 8.64 0.01 542454 Granodiorite Wombat 1.11 3.46 0.39 542455 Quartz Vein Wombat 45.15 104 0.64 542456 Granodiorite Cabin 0.95 2.67 0.02 542457 Granodiorite Wombat 7.11 12.75 0.06 542459 Quartz Vein Wombat 13.96 26.12 1.45

Patrick McLaughlin, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, supervised all technical aspects of the work programs performed by the Vendor at the Project, has verified the exploration data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and test data contained in the written disclosure, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Troubadour

Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The newly acquired 2,186 hectare Texas high-grade gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments the 5,449 hectare Amarillo copper project. The Amarillo project is host to some of the more prospective targets developed in this world class southern BC porphyry belt in decades.

For further information please contact:

Troubadour Resources Inc.

625 Howe Street, Suite 488

Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6

Geoff Schellenberg, President

Office: (604) 681-0221

geoff@troubadourresources.com

1 Referenced nearby historic resources, deposits and mines provide geologic context for the Project, but are not necessarily indicative that the Project hosts similar potential, size or grades of mineralization.



2 Grab samples are by definition selective. Grab samples are solely designed to show the presence or absence of mineralization, and are not intended to provide nor should be construed as a representative indication of grade or mineralization at the Project.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66480