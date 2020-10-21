Stevens Gold Engages Purple Crown Communications and Increases Private Placement

Vancouver, October 21, 2020 - Stevens Gold Nevada Inc. (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) ("Stevens Gold") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Purple Crown Communications Corp. ("Purple Crown") for investor relations and corporate communications services.

Purple Crown will work with the Stevens Gold leadership team to advance its broad communications goals and support continued growth. In consideration for these services Purple Crown will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 and will be granted options to acquire 150,000 common shares of Stevens Gold at market price pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. Purple Crown acts at arm's length to Stevens Gold and does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities other than the proposed option grant.

Stevens Gold also announces that it is increasing the maximum amount of the private placement that was previously announced on October 13, 2020 to $1,000,000.

About Purple Crown Communications Corp.

Purple Crown Communications Corp. is a full-service investor relations and communications firm. With over 25 years of combined industry experience, Purple Crown has cultivated extensive relationships in the investment industry and developed the expertise to effectively communicate a client's message to the desired audiences. Purple Crown offers services that include tools critical to impactful and effective communication, including strategic planning, shareholder retention, public and media relations, and social media. For further information, please visit www.purplecrown.ca.

About Stevens Gold

Stevens Gold (CSE: SG) (OTCQB: STVGF) is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in North America, including optioned claims in the Black Point property in Nevada. It is pursuing an acquisition of Lynx Gold Mining Corp. which is exploring the recently optioned Millennium Gold project in Arizona. The Millennium Gold property consists of three State mineral leases totaling 1,920 acres and is in the general vicinity of the Oatman mining district with over 2 million ounces of bonanza-grade gold that has been discovered and where Equinox's Castle Mountain open pit gold mine is located.

Forward-Looking Information:

