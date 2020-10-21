Crestview Exploration Inc. Initiates Phase I Rock Geochemical Sampling Program at the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain Properties

Calgary, October 21, 2020 - Crestview Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRS) ("Crestview" or the "Company") announced it has initiated Phase I rock geochemical sampling programs at both the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain properties.

Sampling work to be undertaken at the Divide Mine will focus on exploring the southwestern extent of the known mineralized vein system and historic workings on our recently staked claims (see NR: 1-072120 Crestview Exploration Inc. Acquires Claims at the Divide Mine Project). Additionally, the Company intends to prospect the highly silicified footwall area of the Divide Mine vein to evaluate the potential for a larger bulk tonnage gold target. Lastly, vein float located further out from the footwall zone will be reconnaissance mapped and sampled to search for parallel precious metals bearing quartz veins.

Sampling work to be undertaken at Castile Mountain will focus on exploring paleo hot spring vents that crop out at the top of the mountain and the silicified volcanic rocks that underlay the paleo sinter. Additionally, the area will be reconnaissance mapped to try and determine the depth to the volcanic rock-sedimentary rock unconformity contact which can be a good gold host in this region.





Figure 1



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1 please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7042/66505_4fdb987a346909db_002full.jpg

Additional data on the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain properties can be found on Crestview's website.

Vice president of exploration, Mark Abrams, commented: "This work is fundamental prospecting directed at extending and expanding the known mineralized areas on both of these exciting properties. We are looking forward to getting our exploration program started right away."

This News Release was prepared by M.J. Abrams; BS and MS Geology, CPG #11451; Idaho PG #570; California PG#4138; Oregon RG#938. M.J. Abrams is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

About Crestview Exploration Inc:

Crestview Exploration is a technology driven, well-funded and experienced exploration company focused on finding gold and silver deposits in mining friendly jurisdictions. The company's flagship project Rock Creek as well as the Divide Mine and Castile Mountain precious metal projects are located in the Tuscarora mining district in north-central Nevada, in Elko County.

