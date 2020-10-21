RJK Explorations Drills Kimberlite in Six Additional Holes at Paradis Pond; Expands the Kimberlite Body to 985 m in Length by 380 m in Width

Kirkland Lake, October 21, 2020 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ('RJK' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has intersected kimberlite in six additional drill holes in the Paradis Pond/Goodwin Lake area of the Bishop Property, extending the NW to SE trend to over 985 m, establishing a new E-W drill fence over 380 m.

The uniform kimberlite along the NW to SE drill fence from holes PP-20-09 to PP-20-16 visually corresponds to RJK's reported kimberlite from Paradis Pond in 2019 that returned 18 microdiamonds, varying in colour, from a 22.4 kg sample and kimberlite intersects from PP-20-01 to PP-20-10 (news releases April 1, 2020, August 31, 2020, and September 29, respectively). An E-W fence, represented by holes 9, 10, 11 and 12, covers a distance of 380 m. The kimberlite varies between 1.1 m to 23.5 m in true thickness, beginning as shallow as 2.5 m from surface, and appears to thicken to the southwest towards the Goodwin Lake Basin. 16 holes from 2020 in the Paradis kimberlite are unconformably draped on top of granite/diabase bedrock surfaces.

PARADIS POND DRILLING SUMMARY: OCTOBER 2020 HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION LENGTH AZIMUTH DIP KIMBERLITE From (m) To (m) True Thickness (m) PP-20-11 606944 5241900 350 11.15 360/180 -90 5 8.3 3.3 PP-20-12 607069 5241950 350 5.1 360/180 -90 3 4.1 1.1 PP-20-13 606800 5242134 346 18.75 360/180 -90 2.5 16.25 13.8 PP-20-14 606587 5241900 309 121 255 -50 7.1 20.95 9.7 PP-20-15 606741 5241515 309 100 255 -50 13.2 19.3 4.3 PP-20-16 606859 5241515 318 71 255 -50 7.1 40.65 23.5

The EM conductance map has been updated to include RJK's next drill target which the company named "Gleeson." 15 of the 16 kimberlite intersections from 2020 fall within the footprint of the regional airborne conductance anomaly measuring approximately 87 hectares. Hole PP-20-12 was drilled outside the anomaly to test the east boundary of the kimberlite horizon, and intersected 1.1 m of kimberlite, suggesting the 87 hectare boundary of the EM conductance map likely expands further.



Nipissing Diamond Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1526/66511_84f226e6948f2a37_001full.jpg

Drilling will continue with hole PP-20-17 with a 400 m step out from hole PP-20-16.

The 160 kg sample (news release September 29,2020) has been received in Charles E Fipke's CFM Lab in Kelowna BC and the processing of the kimberlite has begun.

Peter Hubacheck, RJK Explorations' Project Manager commented, "After drilling a remarkable 16 drill holes we are beginning to see that we have something truly unique and a semblance of a deposit is being revealed to us."

RJK has published new historical information possibly relating to the Nipissing Diamond. A group of New Yorkers staked land claims within 600 m of the Paradis conductance anomaly in February of 1907, three months after the Montreal Herald reported that Tiffany Expedition geological team was sent west of Lake Temiskaming to search for diamonds. Among them were brothers of the world-famous financier, Bernard Baruch. The Company has posted a new video and an investor presentation to the website.

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the geotechnical disclosure in this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact Information:

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66511