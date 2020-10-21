Kincora to hold Annual General and Special Meeting

Annual General and Special Meeting set for November 24, 2020

Various resolutions supporting listing on the ASX

VANCOUVER, Oct. 21, 2020 - Kincora Copper Ltd. (TSXV: KCC) announces that it will hold its 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") on November 24, 2020 at 5pm PST.

The Board of Directors has fixed October 20, 2020, as the record date for determining the shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting.

Chairman Cameron McRae commented, "The August 2020 oversubscribed raising was the first step for the Company in achieving the proposed listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), which we feel is the natural market given the focus of our exploration activities and location of the team.

At the upcoming AGM we are seeking support from shareholders for a number of resolutions to support this listing which is targeted for early in the new year, subject to market conditions, and ongoing ordinary course of business.

Drilling at our flagship Trundle project has continued uninterrupted and plans for adding value across our earlier stage project pipeline are ongoing."

In light of the ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of our shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, the Company is encouraging shareholders NOT to attend in person the annual meeting on November 24, 2020.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy and to attend the meeting via teleconference.

Proxies will be accepted until two business days prior to the meeting.

Shareholders attending via teleconference will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions of management at the conclusion of the meeting.

Further details on the materials for the AGM, including the Information Circular, will be made available on SEDAR and on the Company's website:

www.kincoracopper.com/investors/agm-materials

Teleconference details are as follows:

Shareholders wishing to attend the annual meeting by teleconference may call: 1-800-319-7310.

When prompted enter the passcode 60339.

Upcoming Events:

• Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference 11-13 November, 2020 • 121 Meetings Online - EMEA 18-20 November, 2020 • Annual General and Special Meeting 24 November, 2020 • Mines and Money 5@5 New South Wales Focus 25 November, 2020

Further details available at: www.kincoracopper.com/investors/events

About Kincora Copper Limited

(KCC – TSXV)

Kincora Copper is an active explorer and project generator focused on world-class copper-gold discoveries.

The Company is currently drilling the only brownfield project (Trundle) held by a listed junior in Australia's foremost porphyry belt (the Macquarie Arc, in NSW), with district scale project pipeline, and seeking to confirm its position as the leading pure play porphyry explorer in Australia.

The Company has assembled an industry leading technical team who have made multiple Tier 1 copper discoveries, who have "skin in the game" equity ownership and who are backed by a strong institutional shareholder base.

Our exploration model applies a robust systematic approach utilising modern exploration techniques supporting high-impact, value add programs underpinned by targets with strong indications for world-class scale potential.

We have corporate offices in Vancouver and Melbourne. Kincora is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol KCC and is seeking a listing on the ASX.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kincora Copper Ltd.