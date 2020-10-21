Firma Holdings Corp. Finalizes Acquisition of 100% of Consumer Products Company, Monochrome Corp.

WHEATON, October 21, 2020 - Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC:FRMA) finalizes acquisition of 100% of Monochrome Corp., a consumer products growth company. Monochrome is a unique and responsive company in today's marketplace. Monochrome's business model currently incorporates two high-growth markets to create an exciting multi-channel business opportunity that feeds and expands Firma's distribution network. This includes traditional brick-and-mortar channels as well as by Monochrome's utilization of e-commerce technologies and emerging pipelines to capitalize on the new developments in today's consumer products market.

Monochrome's Board of Directors understands that the existing consumer products market is driven by health concerns and aided by expanding product awareness. By combining the two under a single business model, Monochrome can expect to meet market demand by introducing a multitude of new products along with its current Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) business. Monochrome's Board of Directors believes that by utilizing the company's traditional and contemporary delivery methods (through its partners, such as beverage and food distributors), will best serve its development. Additionally, Monochrome's use of non-traditional distribution and delivery channels (such as brokers who will drive business in health care, universities, and health awareness markets) will be equally effective. "We can now finally integrate Monochromes' operations, within Firma Holdings Corp., leveraging existing relationships with newly formed ones over the past 90 days." stated Firma's current CEO, Sebastien DuFort.

Firma's Current Plan of Operations.

FRMA is viewed as an emerging growth company and is a potential benefactor of the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company. In addition to the recent acquisition of Monochrome, Firma will continue to focus on emerging and middle market domestic and international investment opportunities. Firma is evaluating the acquisition of other interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies within the consumer and industrial products industries including qualified CBD products.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.Firmaholdingscorp.com.

