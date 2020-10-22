Theta Gold Mines Limited: Zoom Webinar Hosted by Chairman

Sydney, Australia - Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) advises that Chairman, Mr Bill Guy, will be hosting a Zoom Webinar on Tuesday 27 October 2020 at 9:00am AEDT (Sydney/Melbourne).Other Time zones at:Perth/Hong Kong: 6:00am (October 27th Tuesday)Johannesburg: 12:00am (mid-night October 27th Tuesday)London: 11:00pm (October 26th Monday)LA (WST): 3:00pm (October 26th Monday)New York (EST): 6:00pm (October 26th Monday)Investors will need to register to watch the Webinar Presentation. Registration is complimentary and may be made at:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/8I0SJA4C





Theta Gold Mines Ltd. (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.



Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.



The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.





Bill Guy, Chairman Theta Gold Mines Ltd. T: +61-2-8046-7584 E: billg@thetagoldmines.com