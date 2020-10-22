E3 Metals Announces New Addition to Technical Team and Participation in Upcoming Investment Conference

CALGARY, Oct. 22, 2020 - E3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, today announced it has strengthened its technical team with the addition of Dr. Munish Sharma as Senior Engineer, Lithium Process.

Dr. Sharma is a chemical engineer with significant R&D and product commercialization experience. He obtained his MS and PhD in chemical engineering from State University of New York at Buffalo in 2013. He brings solid experience in material development at bench and pilot scale, including mixed metal oxides for use in adsorbent and catalyst development for oil and gas refining and lithium battery development as well as operating pilot and field demonstrations. He has driven projects from concept to commercialization at UOP Honeywell where he worked as a Senior R&D Engineer.

Dr. Sharma also brings three years of research experience in the development of novel bimetallic cathodes for lithium batteries where he led projects on battery engineering and testing, lithium battery degradation mechanisms and electrochemical mechanism elucidation. His master's thesis research title was "Electrochemistry of silver vanadium oxyphosphate (SVOP) cathodes for Li-ion batteries". To his credit, Munish has two U.S. patents and 11 research articles published in the leading journals.

121 Mining Investment Online Americas

E3 Metals will participate in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Online Americas conference to be held October 28-30, 2020. Chris Doornbos, the President and Chief Executive Officer of E3 Metals Corp., will be attending the conference virtually, which connects mining executives with institutional funds, family offices and sector analysts for one on one meetings.

For more information on the 121 Mining Investment Online Americas conference visit https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-new-york/.

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. E3 Metals is currently advancing its proprietary direct lithium extraction (DLE) process in partnership with Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM), a global leader in lithium production, under a joint development agreement. Through the successful scale up its DLE process towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada. For more information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1. E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15, 2018, effective June 4, 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

