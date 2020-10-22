Nevada Energy Announces Name Change to Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

Vancouver, October 22, 2020 - Nevada Energy Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Nevada"), (TSXV:BFF) (OTC:SSMLF) (Frankfurt:A2AFBV) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved, and the Company will proceed, with a change of name to "Nickel Rock Resources Inc." The name change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The Company believes that the change of name to "Nickel Rock Resources Inc." will better reflect the direction of the Company as it increases its efforts towards the acquisition and development of environmentally favorable nickel mining opportunities in British Columbia. A process that commenced with the acquisition of the Klone Project, announced on October 19, 2020, which adjoins the Dacar Property of FPX Nickel Inc..

In connection with the rebranding of the Company as "Nickel Rock Resources Inc." and the recently completed equity financing raising $1,000,000, the Company will continue to create shareholder value by evaluating its current properties and searching out strategic projects to add to its portfolio.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be launching a new website and social media sites, in connection with the name change and new direction of the Company.

The Company will issue a further new release announcing the new CUSIP number, new stock symbol, mechanics and effective date of the name change and the Company's new website and social media site launch.

About Nevada Energy Metals:

Nevada Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's main exploration focus is directed at lithium brine targets located in the mining friendly state of Nevada. The Company has 100% ownership in 77 claims in Clayton Valley, only 250m from Rockwood Lithium, the only brine-based lithium producer in North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the contents of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. Availability of financing, and general business conditions are all factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.