Golden Independence Announces Listings on US and Frankfurt Exchanges

Vancouver, October 22, 2020 - Golden Independence (CSE: IGLD) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has successfully listed its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 6NN and in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol GIDMF.

The listing of the Company's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will broaden the corporation's shareholder base in Europe and increase trading activity in its shares, while at the same time facilitating investment in Golden Independence by the European investing community.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's third largest organized exchange trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities. Only the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchanges are larger. The electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA has made it the world's second largest fully electronic cash market.

The listing of the Company's shares on the OTC Markets will broaden the corporation's shareholder base in the USA, with a strong US market appeal given the project's location in Nevada, increasing its trading activity and facilitating participation by US-based investors. The shares are currently listed on the OTC Markets PINK sheets and the Company is currently upgrading to the OTCQB Venture Market and seeking The Depositary Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility.

Tim Henneberry, CEO & Director, stated, "The intention to list on both the Frankfurt and US markets was to improve liquidity, broadening the Company's exposure to these large, mining-focused markets, in addition to building shareholder value. Given the Independence Project's location in one of the top global mining jurisdictions, the state of Nevada, and the advanced nature of the project with the significant amount of past exploration, we believe this story will be well received in these markets and in the context of the other junior exploration and development peers."

Corporate Update

On October 21, 2020, The Company granted stock options ("Options") to purchase an aggregate of up to 300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares') for a period of three years with an exercise price per Common Share of .50 The options were granted to several of the Company's directors, employees, and consultants.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

R. Tim Henneberry, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1.250.715.5329 Email: t.henneberry@goldenindependence.co

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information includes statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, and include, without limitation, statements relating to plans and results of exploration and the magnitude and quality of the Independence Property, the Company's near term exploration plans and the preparation of an updated mineral resource statement for the Independence Property. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information in this news release, including without limitation, the following risks and uncertainties; (i) risks inherent in the mining industry; (ii) regulatory and environmental risks; (iii) results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties and the risk that such results cause the Company to elect to terminate the Option Agreement; (iv) risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; (v) stock market volatility and capital market fluctuations; and (vi) general market and industry conditions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management on the date hereof and is expressly qualified by this notice. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66590