Ivanhoe Mines Files an Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project

Vancouver, October 22, 2020 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the Kamoa-Kakula Integrated Development Plan 2020 (Kamoa-Kakula IDP20).

The updated NI 43-101 technical report includes the independent definitive feasibility study for the development of the Kakula Copper Mine; together with an updated pre-feasibility study that includes ore mined from the nearby Kansoko Copper Mine in addition to ore mined from Kakula; and an updated, expanded preliminary economic assessment for the overall development plan of all the copper discoveries made to date at the Kamoa-Kakula Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining Group, Crystal River Global Limited and the DRC government. All figures in the updated NI 43-101 technical report are on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report was independently prepared on a 100%-basis by OreWin Pty Ltd. of Adelaide, Australia; China Nerin Engineering Co., Ltd., of Jiangxi, China; DRA Global of Johannesburg, South Africa; Epoch Resources of Johannesburg, South Africa; Golder Associates Africa of Midrand, South Africa; KGHM Cuprum R&D Centre Ltd. of Wroclaw, Poland; Outotec Oyj of Helsinki, Finland; Paterson and Cooke of Cape Town, South Africa; Stantec Consulting International LLC of Phoenix, USA; SRK Consulting Inc. of Johannesburg, South Africa; and Wood plc of Reno, USA.

The technical report titled "Kamoa-Kakula Integrated Development Plan 2020" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

