Deep Yellow Limited: Corporate Update Presentation

Perth, Australia - Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) provides the Corporate Update Presentation that was presented live by John Borshoff, Managing Director/CEO at the OTC Global Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on 22 October 2020. Deep Yellow is listed on the OTC QX Exchange (code DYLLF).
Key Achievements Over Past 12 Months
- Resources expanded at the Reptile project
- Tumas Project PFS near completion
- JOGMEC (Japanese entity) completed $4.5M earn-in at adjacent Nova JV project. Highly prospective target to be advanced
Key Ingredients Remain for Execution of Dual Growth Strategy
- Uranium industry in an extended downturn and under financial pressure
- Fundamental supply/demand disconnect in the market post 2023
- Key majors focused on either divesting assets or exiting sector
- Sector consolidation essential during general investor disinterest
To view the presentation, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I21EH923
About Deep Yellow Limited:
Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.
