Arbor Metals Completes Geochemical Program at Rakounga Gold Project, West Africa

Vancouver, October 23, 2020 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) is pleased to announces that it has completed its recent soil grid geochemistry program at the 250-sq km Rakounga Gold Project (the "Project"), located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

The 55-line kilometer soil geochemistry program was designed to extend the geochemical gold anomalies identified in 2019 and to test for continuity of these geochemical gold trends extending from the neighbouring Bouboulou permit which borders the Rakounga permit on the north. The soil program collected a total of 779 samples which were collected at fifty metre stations on lines spaced 200 metres apart. Samples were collected from depths which averaged 50 cm below the surface.

The program concentrated on filling in a gap between previous soil grid programs trending southwest, in a northeastern direction towards the Bouboulou 1 orpaillage (artisanal mining area) located along the concession boundary (see image below). Samples were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") Ouagadougou, an independent laboratory with ISO 9001: 2015 accreditation for analysis. Results will be released once received, reviewed, and verified by the Company's geological team.



Image 1: Rakounga gold concession, existing PR Gold Trend, showing gap towards the Bouboulou 1 orpaillage

Warren Robb P.Geo., is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About the Rakounga Gold Project

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

