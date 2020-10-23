Giga Metals - Voting Results

Vancouver, October 23, 2020 - Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Special Meeting of Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA) (the "Issuer") held on October 22, 2020.
1. Number of Directors
By vote of proxy (For: 7,867,961 Shares, Against: 3,935,230 Shares), the number of directors was set at five.
2. Election of Directors
By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:
For Withheld
Lyle Davis 12,904,690 186,001
Mark Jarvis 12,920,740 169,951
Martin Vydra 12,977,246 113,445
Robert Morris 12,906,563 184,128
Anthony Milewski 7,602,068 5,488,623
3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
By vote of proxy (For: 13,007,111 Shares, Withheld: 83,580 Shares), Crowe MacKay LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.
4. Approval of Stock Option Plan
By vote of proxy (For: 12,768,708 Shares, Against: 321,983 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.
5. Other Business
By vote of proxy (For: 12,828,323 Shares, Against: 262,368).
