Canada Silver Announces Passing of CFO Tom Devlin

COQUITLAM, Oct. 23, 2020 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is saddened to report the sudden passing of Chief Financial Officer Tom Devlin. Mr. Devlin joined the Company as CFO in 2015.

Frank Basa, CEO to the Company, remarked "it is with great sadness that we share the news of Tom's passing and our entire Company mourns his death. Tom was a well-respected colleague and a friend to many. Tom brought many years of experience, commitment, and a sense of humour to our lives. He will be missed both personally and professionally."

The Company has immediately engaged the process to appoint and hire a new interim CFO, Robert Guanzon, to secure the proper handling during this transition.

Mr. Guanzon has many years of experience as a CFO for public companies. Mr. Guanzon holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, and is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com

Canada Silver Cobalt Works released the first-ever resource in the Gowganda Camp and greater Cobalt Camp in May 2020. A total of 7.56 million ounces of silver inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Robinson Zone beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters, was reported. The discovery remains open in all directions (1A and 1B are approximately 800 meters from the east-trending Capitol Mine workings) (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability) (refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020).

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific, past-producing Gowganda high-grade Silver District of Northern Ontario. With underground access at Castle, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space

