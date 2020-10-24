Guardian Exploration Announces Additional Update on Proposed Acquisition of Yukon Mining Property

Calgary, October 23, 2020 - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (the "Corporation") is pleased to provide an additional update on its proposed acquisition of mining assets located in the Mayo Mining District in the Yukon known as the Mount Cameron Property (the "Acquisition").

In connection with the Acquisition, the Corporation intends to complete a private placement of a minimum of 6,000,000 Common Shares and a maximum of 10,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for total gross proceeds of between $300,000.00 and $500,000.00 (the "Private Placement"). The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has provided its conditional approval for the Private Placement. Approval for the Private Placement will expire on November 5, 2020, provided that the TSXV may, in its sole discretion, extend the approval for an additional 30 days.

As previously disclosed, the Corporation received conditional approval for the Acquisition from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Corporation is continuing to address comments from the TSXV on documentation provided by the Corporation. The approval from the TSXV for the Acquisition has no expiry. The Corporation will continue to provide updates on the progress of the transaction.

The definitive agreement with respect to the Acquisition allows for the termination of the agreement in the event that the Acquisition does not close by December 31, 2020, unless extended by mutual agreement of the parties. The previous termination date of October 31, 2020 was extended by the parties to December 31 on October 23, 2020.

