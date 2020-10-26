Secret Pass Update and Drill Program

VANCOUVER, October 26, 2020 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") is pleased to announce an update to exploration work at the Company's 100% owned Secret Pass Gold Project ("Secret Pass" of the "Project") located in Mohave County, northwestern Arizona.

Exploration work completed by Northern Lights during 2020 has identified significant potential for high-grade gold mineralization at the Tin Cup and FM zones plus the newly identified Fiery Squid zone as well as 20 follow-up exploration targets previously disclosed in the Company's news release of September 9, 2020.

During 2020, Northern Lights has completed significant geological fieldwork on Secret Pass including:

Airborne drone photogrammetry mapping survey (completed May/Sept 2020)

Airborne drone magnetic survey and interpretation (completed Sept 2020)

Geological mapping and stream sediment and panned concentrate sampling (Sept / October 2020)

Reinterpretation of historical IP survey data (results pending)

A detailed review of historical geological work and GIS digitization and orientation of historic data

Refer to Figure 1: Secret Pass Geological Map and Preliminary Target Zones

Preliminary Geological Model - Tin Cup and FM Zones

Work completed by Northern Lights indicates that historic drilling has only tested the upper part of the potential epithermal gold zone at the Tin Cup and FM prospects.

Historic reverse circulation exploration drilling completed at Tin Cup intersected high-grade gold mineralization from near-surface to a maximum depth of approximately 180 metres. The average depth of the 145 historic holes completed on the Secret Pass property was 95 metres.

Assay results from the historic drilling at Tin Cup ranged up to 40 g/t Au. Several notable intersections are shown in Table 1.

Drill Hole # Year Drilled Type Total Hole Depth (m) Intersection Hole Depth (m) Drill Width (m) Avg Grade (g/t Au) TC-01 1984 RC 52 22.9 - 30.5 7.6 7.6 TC-10 1985 RC 176 89.9 - 121.9 32.0 13.6 including 1.5 40.4 12.2 20.8 TC-15 1985 RC 146 111.2 - 115.8 4.6 13.1 TC-30 1986 RC 150 88.4 - 97.5 9.1 17.7 Note: These results are historical in nature and a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify these previous drilling results.

Table 1: Selected Historic Drill Results at Tin Cup Zone

The mineralized zone at Tin Cup has a strike length of approximately 245 metres and a drill-indicated depth of up to 180 metres, both open along strike and depth. High-grade mineralization greater than 3 g/t Au, is localized in 3.0 to 7.6 metres wide, steep westerly-dipping structures that occurs within a much wider mineralized fault zone that ranges from 30 to 45 metres in width. The mineralization has a northwest plunge and is open at depth.

Analysis completed by Northern Lights indicates that there is potential to discover high-grade gold mineralization below the limit of the historic drilling at Tin Cup. With reference to the deepest level of production (650 m RL) at the Gold Road Mine (operated by Aura Minerals Inc., located 11 km due south of Secret Pass) and the limited depth of the historic drilling at Tin Cup (900 m RL), there is potential for high-grade gold mineralization for an additional 250 metres below the depth of historic drilling.

Refer to Figure 2: Secret Pass Geological Model - Tin Cup Prospect Cross-Section.

Historical USGS geological studies of gold-silver deposits in the Oatman Gold District establishes that the epithermal gold-silver mineralization was deposited over a temperature range of 150 to 280 degrees C and occur between the elevations of 1900 to 3050 feet (575-915 meters). The highest gold and silver grades were observed at the Gold Road and Tom Reed mines, hosted by colloform banded chalcedony-adularia-calcite-pyrite veins with a low Au:Ag ratio and a weak As-Sb-F geochemical signature. Based on the Oatman epithermal model, it is postulated that the Tin Cup and FM gold mineralization is situated in the middle to upper portions of the epithermal gold system. This assertion is further supported by the presence of adularia, fluorite and fluid inclusion temperatures ranging from 190-240 degrees C from a majority of the Tin Cup veins.

Secret Pass Phase 1 Drill Program

Northern Lights has planned an initial 8 hole, 1,600 metre, diamond core drill program at Secret Pass to commence immediately upon the Company receiving the required exploration and drill permits that are currently in process.

This initial Phase 1 drill program will focus on confirming the presence of high-grade gold mineralization identified by historic drilling and providing structural information as well as to test for the potential of continued mineralization at depth at Tin Cup.

Also, the Phase 1 program will include two holes at the newly identified Fiery Squid zone located approximately 2 km to the north of the Tin Cup zone. A historic grab sample from the dumps adjacent to the shaft at Fiery Squid yielded 6 g/t Au. The Fiery Squid zone is an intense sericite-altered, quartz-veined set of contacts developed between a swarm of rhyolite intrusions and host andesite situated in the middle of a 1000 x 500 metre zone of iron oxide alteration.

All drilling will be diamond core drilling, size HQ.

Hole Location Azimuth (o) Dip (o) Length (m) TC01 Tin Cup 310 -50 250 TC02 Tin Cup 220 -45 175 TC03 Tin Cup 220 -55 225 TC04 Tin Cup 220 -65 400 FM01 FM 220 -50 150 FM02 FM 220 -50 150 FS01 Fiery Squid 220 -45 100 FS02 Fiery Squid 175 -45 150 Total 1,600

Table 2: Secret Pass Phase 1 Drill Program

Northern Lights has appointed Altar Drilling, Inc., based in Tucson Arizona, to commence diamond core drilling at Secret Pass once the permitting process has been completed.

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Gary Artmont (Fellow Member AUSIMM #312718), Head of Geology and qualified person to Northern Lights Resources, who is responsible for ensuring that the geologic information provided in this news release is accurate and who acts as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Figure 1: Secret Pass Geological Map and Preliminary Drill Target Zones (For enhanced image, click here)

Figure 2: Secret Pass Geological Model - Tin Cup Prospect Cross Section (For enhanced image, click here)

