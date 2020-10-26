Aztec Receives $497,000 from Warrant Exercise

VANCOUVER, October 26, 2020 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces that it has received an aggregate $497,000 from the exercise of share purchase warrants. A total of 1,986,250 warrants were exercised during the past 2 weeks leading up to the warrant expiry date of October 21, 2020. Proceeds from the warrant exercise will be added to Aztec's general working capital.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

