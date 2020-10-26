Sentinel Technical Team Provides Initial Review of Eight Gold Exploration Concessions in New South Wales, Australia

VANCOUVER, Oct. 26, 2020 - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (US OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its exploration team of Dr. Peter Pollard, director and Chief Geologist of Sentinel, and Dr. Christopher Wilson, senior advisor to Sentinel, has provided its initial review of Sentinel's highly prospective eight, gold-focused exploration licenses located in New South Wales, Australia. The exploration licenses are known as Star of Hope, Golden Bar, Alliance Reef, Stanleys, Lady Mary, Waddery West, Wittagoona Reef and Toolom South (collectively, the "Gold Projects")(Figure 1).

A first pass review of available historic data for the Gold Projects indicates that Alliance Reef and Wittagoona Reef on the Peel-Manning fault system, and Toolom South in the Mount Carrington gold camp, host extremely robust exploration targets. The licenses are located within the New England Orogenic Terrane.

Golden Bar, also within the New England Orogenic Terrane, and Stanleys in the Lachlan Fold Belt, also host significantly gold endowed, high priority targets. Review of other licences is ongoing.

Highlights:

Alliance Reef (ELA 6057)

Located on the 350 km long Peel-Manning Fault — a crustal-scale fault zone that hosts variably quartz-carbonate altered serpentinites (otherwise known as listwanites).

A 102 km 2 licences hosting 28 historic gold mines with reported production grades of up to 15 g/t Au.

licences hosting 28 historic gold mines with reported production grades of up to 15 g/t Au. Along strike, and immediately adjacent to the historic Nundle alluvial gold field that produced more than 225,000 ounces of gold.

Includes the historic Marquis of Lorne gold mine with a cited historic resource estimate of 336,000 tonnes at 4.75 g/t Au for 51,000 ounces of gold. The historical resource estimate was set out in a report on the Marquis of Lorne Nundle Project prepared in November 1990. The historical resource estimate does not use the categories, such as mineral reserves or mineral resources, set forth in CIM. Although the Company is currently reviewing the reliability of the resource estimate, the Company believes it is relevant as it represents a key exploration target at Alliance Reefs. To upgrade the historical resource estimate, the Company will be required to carry out drilling on the Marquis of Lorne gold mine. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Analogous deposits include the Californian Motherlode, Bralorne in British Columbia, and large high-grade gold deposits in the shield area of Saudi Arabia.

Unlike quartz-dominant orogenic deposits (such as the Abitibi, West Africa and Western Australia) which are characterized by obvious quartz vein targets, listwanite-hosted systems are often subtle and under-explored.

The Peel-Manning system is noted for extensive, historic alluvial deposits, indicating that listwanites are gold mineralized.

Toolom South (ELA 6061)

Located within the historic Toolom alluvial goldfield with reported production of more than 1 million ounces of gold.

Over 60 historic gold mines — some with reported multi-ounce grades.

The Phoenix deposit is situated approximately 5 km NW of the concession, classified as an intrusion related gold rich breccia pipe, highlight intercepts from initial drilling include 48 m @ 2.21 g/t Au.

Golden Bar (ELA 6061)

A 198 km2 licence with at least 50 historic gold mines and showings, most likely of a low-sulphidation type.

Historic mines and showings define two structural corridors with a cumulative strike length of over 20 km. Historic production grades regularly above 50 g/t Au.

Stanleys (ELA 6062)

A 90 km 2 licence located within a prolific gold camp comprising deposits such as Commonwealth, Copper Hill (1 Moz Au), Hill End (0.7 Moz Au), Cadia (43 Moz Au) and McPillamys (2 Moz Au). Readers should note that mineralization contained on these projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization contained at Stanleys.

licence located within a prolific gold camp comprising deposits such as Commonwealth, Copper Hill (1 Moz Au), Hill End (0.7 Moz Au), Cadia (43 Moz Au) and McPillamys (2 Moz Au). Readers should note that mineralization contained on these projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization contained at Stanleys. At least 17 historic small-scale gold mines and prospects with cited historic production grades of up to 185 g/t Au.

Proposed Work Program:

Sentinel is planning an aggressive field program initially focused on the 4 highest priority targets outlined above.

Field work will concentrate on rapid reconnaissance mapping and geochemical sampling of historic workings and showings, in order to ground truth the tenor and styles of mineralization present.

Review of regional geophysical and topographic datasets is ongoing, which in conjunction with the results of first pass field mapping, will allow deposit models and key controls on mineralization to be developed, and high value drill targets to be identified.

Review of the remaining gold licences — Wittagoona Reef, Star of Hope, Lady Mary and Waddaderry West — is ongoing. Sentinel will announce results of this study shortly.

Rob Gamley, CEO of Sentinel, commented, "In a short period of time, our seasoned exploration team has completed a review and analysis of our highly prospective gold projects in New South Wales. Our focus will now be to immediately carry out exploration work on the Peel-Manning fault system due to the potential for listwanite hosted gold. We are excited with the potential of these two exploration licenses."

Qualified Person

Christopher Wilson, Ph.D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The historical information on the exploration licenses was obtained from the New South Wales Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

