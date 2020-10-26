VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2020 - VVC Exploration Corp. [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Series
No. of Warrants
Exercise Price
Expiry Date
Amended Expiry Date
AA
16,527,545
$0.06
30-Nov 2020
30-Nov 2022
AB
750,000
$0.11
20-Dec 2020
20-Dec 2022
AC
8,698,850
$0.06
18-Jan 2021
18-Jan 2023
TOTAL
25,976,395
These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.
About VVC:
VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company focused on the exploration and development of copper and gold deposits in Northern Mexico, specifically the Gloria Copper Project located in in Chihuahua State. VVC has other projects in Mexico and Canada, including gold and silver prospects, Cumeral and La Tuna, in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico and a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of Northern Ontario. Visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com.
On Behalf of the board of Directors
{Signed}
Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer
For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041 E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com E-mail: trevor@vvcexpl.com
