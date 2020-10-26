Teuton Reports 1,152 Meters of 0.741 gpt AuEq, Including 1.561 gpt AuEq Over 121.5 Meters and 0.968 gpt AuEq Over 414 Meters With Hole GS-20-75

Step - Vancouver, Canada - Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (OTC:TEUTF) (Frankfurt:TFE) has received a report from its joint venture partner Tudor Gold containing results from the fourth set of holes drilled in 2020 at the Treaty Creek property, located in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia. Tudor Gold says all nine of the new drill holes have successfully intersected the Goldstorm System expanding the mineralization to the northeast and southeast, as well as to depth. The Goldstorm System 300 Horizon has now been traced for 1100 meters along the northeast axis and in addition, the CS-600 and DS-5 systems have been expanded to the northeast and to depth as well. All 26 drill holes completed at Goldstorm during the 2020 program have encountered significant precious metal mineralization.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., states: "The goal is to drill-define the limits of the Goldstorm system mineralization. We are very pleased with the results obtained from the 2020 drill holes that have yet to define limits or boundaries to the mineralized target along the northeastern and the southeastern axes, and to depth as well as we keep encountering mineralization versus non-mineralized host rock. Drill hole results from GS-20-75 demonstrate that several aspects of the mineralized horizon appear to be gaining strength at depth with significant Au-Cu-Ag mineralization encountered in the CS-600 zone which averaged 0.968 gpt AuEq over 414 meters. Our technical team has to date received drill hole results from 26 diamond drill holes at Goldstorm and three holes from the PSZ Zone, totalling 24,343.6 meters. Samples from 12 drill holes are awaiting results from MSA Labs, totalling 12,443.7 meters, with six additional holes currently being drilled that are expected to total more than 6,500 meters. The information released to date represents just over half of the drill information we plan to collect for this year's program at Goldstorm. We have also received good news from MSA Labs that they hope to get back to our scheduled 15-day turn-around-time for results. We are confident that our combined efforts will expedite the news flow for the near-future."

Goldstorm Highlights include:

- Nine diamond drill holes in this release totalled 10,234.2 meters, all hitting the intended targets with favorable results listed in the tables below. - Best intercept was from GS-20-75 on Section 114+00 NE that averaged 0.741 gpt AuEq over 1152.0 metres (112.0-1264.0 m) containing an enriched portion of 121.5 meters (232.0-353.5 m) that averaged 1.561 gpt AuEq. GS-20-75 also had a remarkable 414.0 meter intercept (833.5-1247.5 m) of 0.968 gpt AuEq within the CS-600 Zone, which is the longest intercept for CS-600 drilled to date. - Tudor Gold has surpassed the previous longest mineralized intercept with GS-20-79 on section 112+00 NE, 150 meters southwest of GS-20-75. This hole intersected 1338 meters (81.5-1419.5m) of 0.595 gpt Au Eq with the upper portion of the 300 Horizon averaging 0.877 gpt AuEq over 484.5 meters (81.5-566.0 m). - A 150 meter extension of the 300, CS-600 and DS-5 Zones was confirmed by an aggressive step-out to the northeast with hole GS-20-70 on section 115+50 NE. The intercept averaged 0.500 gpt AuEq over 1218.0 meters and mineralization remains open to the northeast, northwest and southeast along Section 115+50 NE. - The DS-5 System appears to be gaining strength to the northeast; hole GS-20-64, the north-easternmost hole, returned the strongest result for DS-5, averaging 0.983 gpt AuEq over 550.55 meters with an enriched portion averaging 1.482 gpt AuEq over 154.5 meters (Press Release July 27, 2020).

The following three tables below provide the complete list of composited drill hole results as well as the drill hole data including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth.

Table l : Gold equivalent composite values from nine Goldstorm Zone DDH's



- All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths. - HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals - The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1322/oz, Ag: $15.91/oz, Cu: $2.86/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Cu% x 1.4835). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table ll: Drill Data for Holes Completed, Pending Results and Currently Drilling



Table lII: DDH Data October 26, 2020 Press Release



Attached are Sections 109+00 NE, 112+50 NE, 114+00 NE and 115+50 NE showing holes traces with gold and copper histogram results and a Plan Map showing the drill hole and section locations.

Walter Storm, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, stated: "For the fourth consecutive press release this year, we again are very pleased to announce a result that surpassed our finest result from the 2019 drill program. Last year, we had an excellent intercept from hole GS-19-47, which yielded 0.697 gpt Au Eq over 1081.5 meters (Section 114+00 NE)- and now we have yet another hole, GS-20-75 with a comparable result that was drilled along the same section but in the opposite direction from GS-19-47. Drill hole GS-20-75 averaged 0.741 gpt Au Eq over an impressive 1152.0 meters. With every hole our technical team completes, we are further defining the mineralized area. Clearly, however, much more drilling is required to locate the limits of the system due to the size and robust nature of the mineralization. Our commitment is to advance the project as far as possible this year and our team will push the winter elements to continue drilling as long as the conditions permit. We are proud of what we have achieved in these last two years of exploration. Given the amount of geological potential that the entire project possesses with the Goldstorm, Perfect Storm Z, Eureka and Orpiment Systems, we believe that similar results will continue to enhance the prospects for the Treaty Creek Project."

D. Cremonese, P. Eng., President of Teuton Resources Corp. commented as follows: "Another sterling report--the Goldstorm system continues to grow and remains open for further extension. During my three visits to the project this summer I witnessed firsthand the professionalism of the geological crew headed by Ken Konkin, P. Geo. Considering the restrictions due to the COVID19 protocols in place, they are to be commended for drilling what will be over 40,000 metres this season. It was Ken's idea to start the job early in May and now he is continuing it well into the winter months. A very bold, well-executed program."

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's Vice President Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., is the Qualfied Person for Teuton Resources and as President is not independent of the Company. He has not verified the technical information in this release but has no reason to believe it is inaccurate.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. Ten of these properties are currently under option to third parties. Over $2 million in option cash payments (not including appreciable payments made in shares) has been generated from these properties since 2015, including properties where optionees have already earned their interest.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) as well as a 0.98% NSR in the claims covering the Goldstorm zone. A 0.49% NSR is owned in the peripheral claims. None of the NSRs are subject to a buy-back. Teuton also owns eight other royalties in the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System with interests ranging up to 2.5%, none of which are subject to a buyback. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

Figures Accompanying News Release

