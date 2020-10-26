South Star Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

October 26, 2020 - Vancouver, B.C. - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTC:STSBF) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on October 16, 2020 by teleconference all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed.

A total of 10,852,267 common shares of the 42,905,430 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 25.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated September 8, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee For Withheld/Abstain David McMillan 10,802,266 50,001 Eric Allison 10,802,255 50,012 Richard Pearce 10,786,756 65,511 Felipe Holzhacker Alves 10,802,266 50,001 Daniel Wilton 10,802,267 50,000 Marc Leduc 10,802,255 50,012

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditor, and ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

ABOUT SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.

South Star Mining Corp. (TSX.V: STS) is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. STS has an experienced executive team with a strong history of discovering, developing, building and operating profitable mines in Brazil.

The Santa Cruz Graphite Project is located in Southern Bahia, the third largest graphite producing region in the world with over 70 years of continuous mining. The Project has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is planning the commissioning of the 5,000 tonne per year pilot plant for the end of 2021.

To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarmining.ca.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Mr. Dave McMillan

Chairman

Email: davemc@telus.net

