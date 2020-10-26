Menü Artikel
South Star Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

14:10 Uhr  |  The Newswire
October 26, 2020 - Vancouver, B.C. - South Star Mining Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTC:STSBF) is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on October 16, 2020 by teleconference all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed.

A total of 10,852,267 common shares of the 42,905,430 common shares outstanding at the record date were voted at the Meeting, representing 25.29% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at the record date.

At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated September 8, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominee

For

Withheld/Abstain

David McMillan

10,802,266

50,001

Eric Allison

10,802,255

50,012

Richard Pearce

10,786,756

65,511

Felipe Holzhacker Alves

10,802,266

50,001

Daniel Wilton

10,802,267

50,000

Marc Leduc

10,802,255

50,012

At the meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as the Company's auditor, and ratified and approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

ABOUT SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.

South Star Mining Corp. (TSX.V: STS) is focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term mine production projects in Brazil to maximize shareholder value. STS has an experienced executive team with a strong history of discovering, developing, building and operating profitable mines in Brazil.

The Santa Cruz Graphite Project is located in Southern Bahia, the third largest graphite producing region in the world with over 70 years of continuous mining. The Project has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is planning the commissioning of the 5,000 tonne per year pilot plant for the end of 2021.

To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarmining.ca.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce

Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Mr. Dave McMillan

Chairman

Email: davemc@telus.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

South Star Mining Corp.

South Star Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JAP1
CA8404371079
www.southstarmining.com
Minenprofile
