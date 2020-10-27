Camino's First Drillhole Intercepts near Surface 92.1m @ 0.52% Cu (including 20.8m @ 0.97% Cu) on its Los Chapitos Property

Vancouver, October 26, 2020 - Camino Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTC Pink: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the first drillhole in the 2020, 3000m campaign on its Los Chapitos copper project located in Southern Peru's Arequipa Department. Drillhole DCH-066 intercepted 92.1m @ 0.52% Copper ("Cu") including 20.8m @ 0.97% Cu). The diamond drillhole was collared at the Carlotta outcrop that was identified as another copper mantos-style oxide exposure located approximately 400 metres south of the Adriana discovery outcrop that was drilled in 2017. Diamond drillhole DCH-066 was collared on October 2nd and hit copper mineralization at 10m, which continued to a depth of 101.2m (see Table 1).

"We are finding new near surface oxidized copper mineralization at Los Chapitos," said Jay Chmelauskas, President & CEO. "Adding to the 19,161m already drilled, our exploration continues to identify previously undrilled mineralized formations at Chapitos, such as the Carlotta outcrop. The current intercept and exploration focus is targeted to expand and bring to surface copper mineralization along the Diva Trend. We also see the potential to make new discoveries and want to determine the full potential of the Chapitos system. Drilling has commenced at our Diva West (yellow Silica Breccia area, Figure 1). prospect to determine whether mineralization extends beyond and to the west of our current discovery. Diva West is an entirely new area of exploration for our team."

"We have completed significant corporate and technical milestones in 2020 to develop Camino into a copper company platform. Our current drill program results and discovery potential at Los Chapitos and Plata Dorada are the foundations to advance Camino into 2021," said Chmelauskas.





Photo 1. Select HQ Core (Diameter 63.5mm) from DCH-66 Interval 70-75m. Malachite, chrysocolla, and other copper oxides as disseminations and fracture coatings in Chocolate Formation andesite. (This core is not representative of all Los Chapitos Core)

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/66894_6b20760f94a7bb09_001full.jpg

"Our team is pleased with the results of drillhole DCH-066 to test the continuity of outcropping oxide copper mineralization in the Carlotta Zone. We are testing other near surface oxide targets, and we will also test the depth of sulphide mineralization along the Diva Structure," said Dr. Owen Miller, the Company's Exploration Manager in Peru. "We have completed extensive geological mapping along the Diva Trend and to the West and North of the previously drilled areas. We are now planning additional geophysics to guide our exploration in potential new areas of discovery such as Diva West. Drilling this year will continue to be focussed on expanding mineralization along the Diva Trend and potential new discoveries at Diva West."

HOLE ID EASTING NORTHING AZIMUTH DIP LENGTH (M) FROM TO WIDTH GRADE (% Cu) DCH - 066 574477 8266611 225 -50 301.2 10 101.2 92.1 0.52 DCH - 066









68.5 89.3 20.8 0.97

Table 1. Drillhole DCH - 066 Total Copper Intercepts

Corporate Milestones

The Company has completed a series of commercial and technical milestones this year leading up to the start of exploration drilling in Peru in October. These milestones include:

January/February 2020

New management and BOD appointments with a copper focus (see press release here and here)

May 2020

Preliminary copper leaching metallurgical results (see press release here)

June 2020

New field mapping, block model, geochemical and geological interpretation studies (see press release here)

July 2020

Completion of 100% ownership interest in Los Chapitos (see press release here)

September 2020

Commencement of exploration studies at Camino's second project - 100% owned Copper and Silver, Plata Dorada project (see press release here)

October 2020

Start of exploration drilling at Los Chapitos (see press release here)







Figure 1. DCH-066 location, planned drillholes, previous drilling and alteration.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/66894_6b20760f94a7bb09_002full.jpg

Core is being logged and sampled at the company's facilities in the town of Chala 15 km from the project. Industry standard chain of custody and QA/QC practices are followed with samples being sent to Lima where they are analyzed by ICP-MS ALS at Chemex's facility. Further results are pending.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade, Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru, towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. The company has commenced field studies at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

Owen D. W. Miller, Ph.D FAusIMM(CP) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.

