Gold Springs Resource Provides Updates on Two Additional Targets on Flagship Project

VANCOUVER, October 27, 2020 - Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC"), is pleased to report on two additional target areas from the Gold Springs project. GRC has had an ongoing program to complete the initial mapping and detailed sampling of the 32 target areas within the Gold Springs Project in order to ready them for future drilling programs. The two areas presented here are the Fluorite and Pinyon targets located on the Nevada portion of the claim block. Both targets display similarities to the existing, defined resources located within the GRC claim block.

Matias Herrero, President and CEO, stated "Our field crew continues to demonstrate the high quality of the 32 targets we have identified on the Gold Springs project. This work demonstrates the potential for developing new resources within the project area through our planned future drill programs. We have long stressed the scale of the Gold Springs project where we have consolidated four historic mining districts. Our target definition work helps to demonstrate the potential scale and resource expansion opportunities of the Gold Springs Project."

Fluorite

The Fluorite target is a resurgent rhyolite dome complex located immediately north of the Pope target (see press release July 8, 2020) within the Gold Springs caldera system (see map below). The target is a large structural zone hosting banded fluorite and associated gold mineralization. A few historic workings occur in the area consisting of one shaft and one adit, both developed to exploit the gold-fluorite-bearing zone. Outcrops around the fluorite occurrence display silicified rhyolite with discontinuous, stringer quartz veining carrying gold values up to 1.11 g/t. The Fluorite occurrences are banded with thin seams of hematite clay between bands. When panned these clay seams produce tails of flower gold. Samples taken of the banded fluorite have graded as high as 23.45 g/t gold. One select sample of the hematite clays returned values of 1.38 g/t Au and 6.5 g/t Silver. Values greater than the resource cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au are listed in the table below.

Table: Rock Chip Sampling Results from the Fluorite target

SAMPLE Sample Type Description Au g/t Ag g/t 225453 Dump Banded fluorite with hematite clay seams 5.66 32.4 225454 Dump, Select Select sample of hematite clays 1.38 6.5 33691 float Narrow fluorite vein 23.45 66.2 44055 Outcrop Red Clay cutting fluorite and quartz veining >10.00* N/A** 44056 Outcrop Purple fluorite with quartz veins >10.00* N/A** 44057 Outcrop Quartz-adularia vein >10.00* N/A** 44058 Outcrop Rhyolite with trace of late purple fluorite >10.00* N/A** 44059 Outcrop Rhyolite dyke with trace to weak silicification 1.11 N/A** 44060 Outcrop Quartz eyed rhyolite dyke 1.71 N/A** 44354 Mine dump Earthy, hematitic gossan coating rhyolite 8.47 40.3 44355 Mine dump Banded fluorite, purple, clear with hematite partings 14.42 88.7

* Overlimits for these samples were not run ** Silver not analyzed

Pinyon

The Pinyon target is located in the southwest corner of GRC claim block on the Nevada side of the project (see map below). Pinyon is situated along the western margin of the Gold Springs Caldera complex and displays structures related to the caldera collapse, similar to the setting at the Grey Eagle resource. The Pinyon target is interpreted to be a high-level expression of a caldera margin hosted, epithermal gold system.

The target covers 2.2 square kilometers that are largely covered with colluvium and post-mineral tuffs. However, where exposures are found, northeast-trending sheeted-calcite-quartz-vein zones display coarse-bladed textures similar to those found at the existing resource areas on the project. The sheeted vein zones have widths of up to 50 metres before being lost under post-mineral cover. Mineralized float is also found throughout the target area with samples of calcite-quartz and quartz vein material grading as high as 3.3 g/t Au and 6.9 g/t silver. Altered andesite host rock sampled in float returned grades of 3.69 g/t Au and 16.1 g/t silver. Values greater than the resource cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au are listed in the table below.

Table: Rock Chip Sampling Results from the Pinyon target

SAMPLE Sample Type Description Au g/t Ag g/t 225348 Float Bladed calcite-quartz vein 0.59 4.8 225354 Float Bladed calcite-quartz vein 0.35 <0.5 225367 Float Massive quartz vein 0.65 3.1 225369 Float Silicified andesite with stockwork quartz veining 3.69 16.1 225371 Float Bladed quartz vein 0.55 9.5 225373 Float Bladed calcite-quartz vein 0.32 3.7 225376 Float Calcite-quartz vein 2.82 5.2 225448 Float Banded quartz vein 3.3 6.9

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person on the Gold Springs Project is Randall Moore, Executive Vice President of Exploration for Gold Springs Resource Corp. and he has reviewed and approved the content of this press release. The Qualified Person verified the data disclosed herein for its geological reasonableness, checked all the inputs, reviewed standard and blank lab results, and verified the analytical data.

Assay Method

Assays were performed by ALS Geochemistry, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Certified and independent laboratory in Sparks, Nevada. Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30-gram sample with an AAS finish. All other elements were analyzed by a four-acid leach ICP method.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Approximately 2-3 kg for each rock chip sample was sent to the laboratory. The laboratory includes duplicates of samples, standards and blanks for QA/QC purposes. The results of these check assays are reviewed prior to the release of data. All assays are also reviewed for their geological context and checked against field descriptions.

Map 1: Fluorite Target

Map 2: Pinyon Target

