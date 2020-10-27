Jourdan Announces Change of Transfer Agent

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 - Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSX-V: JOR) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of TSX Trust Company (“TSXT”) as the Company’s registrar and transfer agent. TSXT will now be responsible for all transfers of Jourdan shares through their office in Toronto rather than Computershare Trust Company of Canada, which has resigned at the Company’s request. Shareholders need take no action in respect of the change in transfer agent and register.
About Jourdan Resources
Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR on the TSX-V and 2JR1 on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.
