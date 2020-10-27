Tartisan Nickel Corp. Acquires Additional Nickel-Copper Claims in Northwest Ontario

TORONTO, October 27, 2020 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired the Night Danger, Glatz nickel-copper claims located in the Turtle Pond Project area near Dryden, Ontario.

The Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Glatz, Night Danger Nickel-Copper Claims located approximately 70 kms from the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The property is situated in an area of excellent infrastructure and consists of 16 claim units. The 16 claim unit property hosts the historical Glatz and Night Danger nickel-copper showings. Previous exploration efforts identified nickel-copper sulphide mineralization in twelve trenches along a 700 metre trend at the Glatz nickel copper showing. The zone, discovered in 1965 by local prospector A. Glatz, is up to 40 metres wide and is open along strike and at depth. Historical grab samples were reported to contain up to 1.95% Ni. In 2007, Canadian Arrow Mines Ltd. conducted a surface grab sampling program which produced the following results: 1.28% Ni, 0.26% Cu re Glatz Trench 3; 0.99% Ni, 0.18% Cu re Glatz Trench 3; 0.39% Ni, 4.06% Cu re Trench 4. The mineralization varies from disseminated sulphides to narrow semi-massive sulphide bands. Six short drill holes were completed at that time with hole GZ-09-02 encountering 0.34% Ni, 0.16% Cu and 0.02% Co over 5.9 m from 45.0-50.9 m.

Exploration diamond drilling work completed in 2009 and 2010 on the Night Danger nickel-copper showing reported a nine metre wide section of stringers and blebs of sulphide which assayed 0.57% Ni and 0.45% Cu at a drill depth of 79m in hole ND-09-1. Two sections within this interval assayed greater than 1% nickel. Drill hole ND-10-1 intersected 4.53% Ni over 0.7m at a drill depth of 57.5m (Source; MNDM assessment files and Canadian Arrow Mines Ltd. news release dated June 1, 2010).

Mark Appleby, President and CEO of Tartisan stated, "The Glatz and Night Danger nickel-copper showings display similar nickel and copper tenors as what we find near surface at our Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. Acquisition of these showings complements the company's larger objective of developing the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit into an operating mine with a central milling facility."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru. The Company has an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 101,603,550 shares outstanding (107,203,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

