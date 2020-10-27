UrbanGold to Undertake Surface Geophysics in Preparation for Drilling at Cressida

Ottawa, October 27, 2020 - UrbanGold Minerals Inc. (TSXV: UGM) ("UrbanGold" or the "Company") and Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut") (TSX: AR) are pleased to announce the start of a line-cutting and surface geophysics program on the 50-50 joint venture, 8,642.8-hectare Bullseye property (the "Property") in preparation for ground geophysics. The 36.8 km grid will cover most of the Cressida block located approximately 14 km southwest of the former producing Troilus Gold-Copper mine and 100 kms north of Chibougamau, Quebec.

In February 2020, UrbanGold announced results of an initial small drill program consisting of three holes totalling 369 metres where each of the holes had intersected a mineralized gold zone. The wide gold-mineralized zone was originally drilled in the late 1980s at the same time that the nearby Troilus deposit was discovered. No other drilling was recorded thereafter until UrbanGold completed its maiden drill program. The Cressida Zone is estimated to extend over a strike length of 400 metres which remains open in both directions and at depth. Gold mineralization is observed to be associated with disseminated sulphides, principally pyrite. Highlights of the historical drilling is listed in table 1 below.

Hole ID Year From (m) To (m) Width (m)3 Au g/t 88-TN-081 1988 38.19 72.24 34.05 1.62 88-TN-071 1987 55.04 101.56 46.52 0.95 87-TN-121 1987 30.08 51.75 21.67 1.21 88-TN-061 1988 34.96 54.25 19.29 1.11 88-TN-161 1988 53.89 72.63 18.74 1.00 88-TN-121 1988 60.05 82.57 22.52 0.81 88-TN-101 1988 106.08 123.11 17.03 1.05 88-TN-151 1988 75.03 98.44 23.41 0.62 88-TN-011 1988 10.84 49.72 38.88 0.36 88-TN-141 1988 45.80 73.76 27.96 0.47 UTC-19-012 2019 64.75 82.30 17.55 0.90 UTC-19-022 2019 18.90 52.40 33.50 0.49 UTC-19-032 2019 73.80 95.80 22.00 1.02

1: Drilled prior to NI 43-101 (No QAQC) 2: NI 43-101 QAQC protocols 3: Core width (True width can not be determined at this time)

Once completed, the line-cutting program will be followed up with two distinct geophysical surveys. First, a deep penetrating induced polarization ("IP") survey will be conducted over most of the Cressida Block and will aide in identifying if any potential targets are present along strike of the Cressida Zone and if parallel zones could also be present as drilling results have suggested. Second, a 3D IP will be conducted over the Cressida Zone to allow for better target definition prior to drilling thereafter.

Mathieu Stephens, UrbanGold President and CEO, commented: "The size and geological context of the mineralization at Cressida shows many similarities with the nearby past producing Troilus gold mine, which is understood to be located along the same geological horizon to the northeast. UrbanGold, along with our partner Argonaut, are very eager to complete these high-resolution IP surveys quickly which will assist in identifying drill targets in a highly anticipated follow-up drill program."

The Cressida block is easily accessible year-round and is located approximately 14 kilometres south west of the past producing open-pit Troilus mine (2M Oz of gold produced (Source: Troilus Gold Website)) operated from 1997 to 2010 and was mined to a vertical depth of at least 300 metres before it was closed, with additional mineralization having been delineated at depth since. Key infrastructure remains at the site, including a power line, a 50MW substation, camp, water treatment facility and permitted tailings facility.

To view a map of the area please use the following link and readers are invited to visit the Company's website to view additional maps.





Map 1



To view an enhanced version of Map 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6266/66907_map1.jpg

In June 2020, the Company entered into a formal joint venture agreement with Argonaut (June 29, 2020 news release) with each party holding a 50% interest in the Property.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO for UrbanGold, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About UrbanGold

UrbanGold Minerals Inc. is a precious metals exploration company with its activities focused on the Troilus-Frotet gold belt, Quebec. The Company specializes in project generation supported by substantial exploration expertise. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "UGM".

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the exploration program and the future drill program.

