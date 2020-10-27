One World Lithium Announces Proof of Concept Program to Test a Potential Lithium Separation Technology

VANCOUVER, October 27, 2020 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company") ("OWL") announces that West Peak Ventures of Canada Ltd ("WPV") has assigned the proof of concept protocols to OWL who will then contract a private laboratory to conduct a proof of concept program from a separation technology thesis. If the results are satisfactory it will have proven a new critical fluid separation technology (the "Technology") to separate pure lithium and other related elements from a brine solution that may have commercial applications.

The laboratory will have a chemical engineer with known expertise in separation technologies to both manage the program and verify the test results. It is estimating the program will take approximately three months at an estimated cost of CAD $ 100,000. There may be additional testing required that will increase the costs.

OWL will own 100% of the Technology to extract lithium from brine solutions, own patents from the current program and patents in the future for either extension of either the existing patents or the discovery new related technologies.

The parties have agreed to complete a formal agreement if the Technology is proven to have commercial applications. Such an agreement would include cash payments, issuance of common shares and a royalty payment from OWL.

As announced in the news released of October 21, 2020, John Costigan, CEO of Cognitive Corporate Service ("Cognitive") and Managing Partner of ECMB Capital Partners Inc. ("ECMB") have in depth knowledge of a variety of technologies including the lithium exploration and development sector. Cognitive will also advise OWL on marketing its products. Cognitive and ECMB have successfully assisted mining, exploration and technology companies in raising over C$200 million over the last several years. John Costigan noted "subject to a proof of concept program, this Technology has the potential to be a game changer for current and future lithium brine producers."

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration and development company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% property interest in the 103,450 hectare (399 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine project located in the State of Baja California, Mexico.

