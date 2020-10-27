Metalla Provides Update on the Endeavor Mine Silver Stream

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, Oct. 27, 2020 - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) is pleased to report Sandfire Resources Ltd ("Sandfire") (ASX: SFR) has announced by press release on October 27, 2020 that they have entered into a farm-in agreement ("Farm-in") with CBH Resources Ltd, a subsidiary of Toho Zinc (TYO: 5707), to earn-in up to a 100% interest in the Endeavor mine and surrounding exploration tenements ("Tenements"). The Endeavor mine is a zinc, lead, and silver deposit located near Cobar, New South Wales. Metalla holds a 100% by-product silver stream on the Endeavor mine.

Brett Heath, President & CEO of Metalla commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Sandfire Resources as a new counterparty into one of the most prolific base metal belts in Australia. Sandfire is a well-capitalized producer with technical and geological expertise that will provide the Endeavor project with the potential for future discoveries and a path to restarting production." Mr. Heath continued, "The new farm-in agreement will provide Metalla with prolonged exposure to silver in a high-grade zinc, lead, and silver mine operated by a top tier counterparty."

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FARM-IN AGREEMENT

Sandfire announced that:

it has the right to earn up to 51% by spending $10 million and 75% by spending $20 million or acquire 100% for a payment of $30 million.





the package includes the Endeavor underground base metal mine (currently on care and maintenance), infrastructure and 1.2Mtpa processing plant, plus a highly prospective tenement package in the Cobar Basin.





Sandfire will undertake exploration within the surrounding tenements, with the farm-in representing a complementary strategic addition to its East Coast Base Metals Strategy, which already includes an extensive position in the Lachlan Fold Belt of NSW.

ENDEAVOR MINE

The Cobar Basin in NSW is a base metal district and hosts numerous mines. The Endeavor mine was in near-continuous operation since 1982 and has extensive underground and surface infrastructure including a 1.2Mpta processing facility and tailings storage facility. The mine was placed on care and maintenance in December 2019(1).

Sandfire disclosed that it will bring its technical exploration and geological expertise to the project, with a focus on exploration within the surrounding tenement package aimed at making new discoveries which could leverage off the existing infrastructure(2). Sandfire believes the Farm-in represents a complementary strategic addition to its East Coast Australia Base Metal Exploration Initiative, which already includes a large ground position in the Lachlan Fold Belt and Cobar Basin in NSW and an extensive portfolio in the Mt Isa region in Queensland(1).

Metalla has the right to buy 100% of the silver production up to 20.0 million ounces (12.6 million ounces remaining under the contract) from the Endeavor mine for an operating cost contribution of US$1.00 for each ounce of payable silver, indexed annually for inflation, plus a further increment of 50% of the silver price when the market price of silver exceeds US$7.00 per ounce.

Metalla consented to the Farm-in transaction in accordance with its silver stream agreement.

ABOUT SANDFIRE RESOURCES

Sandfire Resources Ltd is an Australia-based mining and exploration company. The Company's flagship DeGrussa Copper-Gold Mine is located approximately 900 kilometer north-east of Perth in Western Australia. During Fiscal 2020, Sandfire Resources generated $656M in revenue through copper and gold production(3). The DeGrussa Project produces copper concentrate and copper grade with notable gold and silver credits. It also holds the T3 Copper-Silver Project, which is a copper exploration and development asset in Botswana, located in the Kalahari Copper Belt. Through joint ventures and farm-in agreements, it also holds various projects, such as Greater Doolgunna Project, Morck Well Project, Peak Hill Project, Enterprise Project, Bryah Project, Springfield Project and Cheroona Project(3).

Please visit https://www.sandfire.com.au/site/content/ for more information.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created to provide shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

For further information, please visit our website at www.metallaroyalty.com.

Notes: (1) See CBH Resources Press Release December 13, 2019 (2) See Sandfire Resources Press Release October 27 2020 (3) See Sandfire Resources 2020 Earnings Announcement and Sandfire Resources Company Overview

