Hemlo Explorers Announces Appointment of Ernie Eves to the Board

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 - Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Ernie Eves to the Board of Directors.



Ernie Eves, Q.C, LLD (Hon), is the former Premier of Ontario (2002-2003) and former Finance Minister (1995-2001). Since 2003, Mr. Eves has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Natel Strategies International Inc. and currently serves as an advisor, consultant or board member for several Canadian and international companies. As well, Mr. Eves serves as Chair of The Justin Eves Foundation and is a former member of the Board for Special Olympics Canada.

Brian Howlett commented, “We are very pleased to have Ernie join the board as we are about to embark on our most ambitious exploration program to date in the Hemlo camp in Northern Ontario. He brings a wealth of experience and contacts that will be invaluable as the Company moves forward.”

The Company also announces it has granted an aggregate of 60,000 incentive stock options to a director of the Company under the terms of the Company’s incentive stock option plan. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per common share for a period of five years, vest immediately, and are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance thereof. Following the grant, the Company now has a total of 2,626,667 stock options issued and outstanding, representing 9.7% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. We are focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of our main Hemlo area projects, including the North Limb, Hemlo West and the Pic Project.

For more information please contact:

Brian Howlett, President & CEO

Hemlo Explorers Inc.

brian@hemloexplorers.ca

(647) 227-3035

http://www.hemloexplorers.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, exploration results, potential mineralization, statements relating to mineral resources, and the Company’s plans with respect to the exploration and development of its properties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Hemlo Explorers Inc., including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, risks associated with the uncertainty of exploration results and estimates, currency fluctuations, dependency upon regulatory approvals, the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing, exploration risk and Covid-19 pandemic related orders. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.