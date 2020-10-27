Metalla Strengthens Management Team

TSXV: MTA

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla" or the "Company") (TSXV: MTA) (NYSE American: MTA) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Saurabh Handa, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer effective as of November 1, 2020.

Mr. Handa will be replacing Bill Tsang who has served as Metalla's Chief Financial Officer since May 2017. Mr. Tsang has been instrumental to the Company's success and growth in the royalty and streaming business. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Tsang for his devoted efforts in stewarding the financial reporting of Metalla.

"We are privileged to have Mr. Handa join the Metalla team. Mr. Handa possesses a strong accounting background and diverse senior level experience as a mining professional. He will be an invaluable addition to Metalla's team and positions the Company to continue to scale its business of acquiring accretive royalty and streaming assets" commented Brett Heath, President and Chief Executive Officer of Metalla."

ADDITION OF SAURABH HANDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Mr. Handa has over 15 years of progressive senior level experience as a mining professional with experience in various areas including finance, mergers and acquisitions, taxation planning, treasury management, risk management, regulatory compliance, and multi-jurisdictional public company reporting. Recently, he has provided consulting services to various mining companies through his own company, Handa Financial Consulting Inc. Previously, he held the positions of Chief Financial Officer of Titan Mining Corp., Vice President, Finance of Imperial Metals Corp., Chief Financial Officer of Meryllion Resources Corp., Chief Financial Officer of Yellowhead Mining Inc. and Controller for SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Mr. Handa currently serves as a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for K92 Mining Inc. Mr. Handa is a Chartered Professional Accountant and graduated with Honours from the University of British Columbia with a diploma in Accounting. Prior to joining the accounting profession, Mr. Handa obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Genetics from the University of British Columbia and a diploma in Computer Systems from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

ABOUT METALLA

Metalla was created for the purpose of providing shareholders with leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. Our goal is to increase share value by accumulating a diversified portfolio of royalties and streams with attractive returns. Our strong foundation of current and future cash-generating asset base, combined with an experienced team, gives Metalla a path to become one of the leading gold and silver companies for the next commodities cycle.

