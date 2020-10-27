Inomin Amends Terms of Canada Metals Acquisition

Vancouver, October 27, 2020 - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces an amendment to the share purchase agreement pursuant to which the Company proposes to acquire all of the shares of Canada Metals Ltd. ("Canada Metals"), as announced in the Company's news release dated May 4, 2020 (the "Transaction").

As announced in the Company's May 4, 2020 news release, the Company had originally agreed to acquire the shares of Canada Metals in consideration for two million common shares and two million share purchase warrants of the Company. Pursuant to the amendment, the parties have agreed to reduce the consideration for the Canada Metals shares as Inomin will now acquire the shares of Canada Metals in exchange for one million common shares of the Company.

Canada Metals is a private Australian company - backed by Melbourne-based investment management firm Peak Asset Management Pty Ltd. - that has cash assets of $50,000. Canada Metals provides Inomin with cash and financial support from Peak Asset Management ("Peak").

Inomin president John Gomez says, "We're pleased to be completing the acquisition of Canada Metals and continue working with Peak on future capital raises."

The closing of the Transaction is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

All securities issued in connection with the Transaction will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date of the Transaction under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Technical Report Update

In other business, Inomin has submitted a National Instrument 43-101 technical report to the Exchange as part of the information requested by the Exchange to complete the acquisition of the La Gitana gold-silver project in Mexico, as announced in the Company's news release dated August 4, 2020.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties especially gold and nickel projects that display strong potential to host significant mineral resources. Inomin is completing the acquisition of the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also owns 100% of the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland under option to Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

