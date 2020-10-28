Vizsla Adds Fifth Drill Rig at the Panuco Silver-Gold Project, Mexico

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2020 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a fifth drill rig has arrived at the Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco or the "Project") in Sinaloa, Mexico, and will be initially targeting the Tajitos discovery on the Cinco Senores vein corridor at the Project.

The Company has now completed a total of 16,700 metres of drilling at Panuco as of October 7th, 2020. The Company intends to complete 31,300 metres of diamond drilling across three main vein corridors including Napoleon, Cordon del Oro and Animas. The district remains vastly underexplored, as evidenced by the multiple high-grade discoveries over the last 6 months.

CEO Michael Konnert stated "As our team continues to deliver drill results at the Panuco silver-gold project, we have decided to add an additional rig within the existing budget. This rig, the fifth at site, will be provided by a second contractor, Bysla Drilling, in addition to the four operated by Maza Drilling. The new rig will follow-up the previously announced Tajitos discovery as the existing rigs are fully occupied on their present targets. Vizsla's goal in the coming months is to expand the extent of high-grade mineralization drilled at the Project and to find new high-grade discoveries across the underexplored region."

Tajitos Vein

A total of four holes have been completed by Vizsla to date into the Tajitos vein, located 900 metres southeast of the first Napoleon discovery with results from the first three holes reported on September 3, 2020. The Tajitos vein appears to have seen significant historical mine development but had never previously been drilled.

The Tajitos vein is a northeast trending vein on the Cinco Senores Vein Corridor. The vein has been sampled over 360 metres of strike with consistent mineralization and additional drilling will step out along strike and at depth from the initial intercepts.

The Tajitos vein zone is composed of a quartz breccia vein with an early white locally banded quartz supporting andesite lithic clasts, followed by a later white to greyish quartz supporting brecciated clasts of earlier white quartz veins. This zone was then cut by a later white to clear quartz vein with local dark bands or patches of fine-grained sulphides that is cutting a zone of quartz psuedomorphs after bladed calcite and pink rhodochrosite. The better grades are in the earlier breccias associated with dark bands or dark patches of very fine-grained disseminated sulphides. This vein zone is hosted in a package of andesite flows and tuffs that is variably magnetic.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the recently consolidated 9,386.5 hectare Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., an independent consultant for the Company. Mr. Harris is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Engagement

The Company entered into a prospecting agreement with Kelly Cross dated September 3, 2020 (the "Prospecting Agreement"), whereby Mr. Cross will receive his fees in cash and Common Shares. The Common Shares will be issued under the Prospecting Agreement at a deemed price per share to be determined after the date that the services have been provided and on the following schedule.

Effective date: US$6,500 in Common Shares

Three-month anniversary of Effective Date: US$12,500 in Common Shares

Six-month anniversary of Effective Date: US$12,500 in Common Shares

The share issuances are subject to regulatory approval.

