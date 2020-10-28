Avidian Gold Eyes U.S Investors as it Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market Under Ticker Symbol AVGDF

TORONTO, October 28, 2020 - Avidian Gold Corp. ("Avidian" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that effective October 28, 2020, it will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture marketplace ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "AVGDF".

David Anderson, Chairman and CEO, states: "Avidian's key areas of interest are advanced stage gold projects located in the U.S. in two of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, Alaska and Nevada. Listing on the OTCQB will increase exposure in the US and make trading in Avidian stock much more accessible to U.S. investors. Our goal in the last quarter of 2020 and throughout 2021 is to continue to increase visibility in the U.S where we know there is a high level of interest in domestic gold exploration and Avidian Gold."

Avidian Gold owns the Amanita and Amanita NE projects in heart of the Fairbanks Mining District and the district-scale Golden Zone project all located within the prolific Tintina Gold Belt of Alaska and the Jungo gold-copper project located in the Humboldt Trend of northwestern Nevada.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Investors can find real-time quote and market information from the link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AVGDF/overview

Avidian brings a disciplined and veteran team of project managers together with a focus on advanced stage gold exploration projects in Alaska. Avidian's Golden Zone project hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au)*. Additional projects include the Amanita and the Amanita NE gold properties which are both adjacent to Kinross Gold's Fort Knox gold mine in Alaska and the Jungo gold-copper property in Nevada. *Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property, August 17, 2017, L. McGarry P.Geo & I. Trinder P.Geo, A.C.A Howe International Ltd.

Avidian is the majority owner of High Tide Resources, a private company with an option on the Labrador West iron ore property located within 15 kilometres of the iron ore mining hub of Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Avidian is focused on and committed to the development of advanced stage mineral projects throughout first world mining friendly jurisdictions using industry best practices combined with a strong social license from local communities. Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects, including the NI 43-101 Technical report on the Golden Zone property, can be found on the Corporation's website at www.avidiangold.com.

Steve Roebuck, President

E: sroebuck@avidiangold.com or +1 (905) 741-5458

Email: info@avidiangold.com

