Fokus Mining Corporation to Begin Extensive Drlling Program and Exploration on the Galloway Gold Project

ROUYN-NORANDA, QUÉBEC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Technominex of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, for all geological services associated with the work to be completed on the Galloway gold project, which includes a review of the core from the 47,000 meters of drilling, completed during the period between 2009-2015. The Company has also signed an agreement with a fully accredited laboratory in the Abitibi region to analyze surface samples and drill cores to adhere to the strictest standards in its QCQA review.

A contract has also been signed with a local drilling company for the 40,000 drilling campaign as the drilling program with initially two rigs should begin sometime next week as most of the drill targets have already been identified with the previous drilling on the Moriss, GP and Hendricks mineralized sectors. Those three zones targets are opened laterally and at depth and both possibilities will be tested as well as infill drilling in those same sectors. Few holes will also be drilled in the GP zone corridor that extends to the Hurd gold showing.

Fokus will also carry a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey with lines at 25 meters spacing in an area covering 14.2 kilometers of the Galloway gold project in the coming weeks. This survey should help to better defining new drill targets for the upcoming drilling program.

Jean Rainville, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "we are thrilled to begin next week this vast drilling campaign with the drilling of five holes on the high grade Moriss zone followed by the Hendricks zone to confirm the links between them and the GP zone. We look forward to see the results and to confirm our porphyry gold model."

About Fokus Mining

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

