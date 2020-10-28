District Samples up to 1,397 g/t AgEq and Reports on Additional Historic Drill Results on the Tomtebo Property

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2020 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FRA: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to report on assay results from grab and chip rock samples recovered from the recently completed geological fieldwork at its polymetallic Tomtebo Project in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden. This fieldwork consisted of geological mapping, prospecting and geochemical sampling at the former Tomtebo Mine, and regionally across the 17 km mineralized trend within the 5,144-hectare Tomtebo Property.

Geological work at the Tomtebo Mine in conjunction with the 3D model of mineralized domains and the SkyTEM conductive and magnetic anomalies continues to confirm priority drill targets for a drilling campaign planned for early-2021. The sole objective of rock sampling from outcrop at the historic Tomtebo Mine in September 2020 was to use whole rock analysis to determine the original rock types and degree of alteration, so sampling did not target sulphide mineralization. Mineralized grab rock samples from the Tomtebo and Lövås Mines were recovered and analyzed in 20181, and these results are shown in Table 1.

In addition, the Company has located additional historic drill hole data from the area of the Tomtebo Mine at the archive named Arkivcentrum Dalarna in Falun. These additional historic drill holes were completed by state-owned Stora AB from 1944 to 1957, and are located at the Gårdsgruvans zone (see news release dated August 11th, 2020), and 150 m southeast of the Tomtebo Mine. The majority of this batch of historic drill core was only analyzed for copper, although significant gold and silver values are often associated with the copper mineralization.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "Rock samples recovered during the geological fieldwork at the historic mines and mineral occurrences across the Tomtebo Property have returned very high grades associated with semi-massive to massive polymetallic sulphide mineralization. High grade assay results from the Kvistaberget area has drawn greater attention given the lack historic exploration data, and the areas location along trend and between the historic Tomtebo and Lövås Mines. The recently located historical drill results reported on in this release are from the south end of the Tomtebo Mine, which has generated additional priority drill targets and firmed up our existing 3D model of mineralized domains."

Rock Sample and Historic Drill Hole Highlights

Six grab samples recovered in September 2020 from dump piles at the historic Lövås Mine and within the Nyberget area returned 216.3 to 1,396.6 g/t AgEq 2 and 0.98 to 5.32% CuEq 3 (Table 1 and Figure 1).





Seven grab samples recovered in September 2020 from dump piles at historic mineral showings at the Kvistaberget area returned 7.8 to 421.4 g/t AgEq 2 and 0.04 to 3.81% CuEq 3 (Table 1 and Figure 1).





Eight grab samples were recovered in 2018 from dump piles at the historic Tomtebo Mine area in 2018, which returned 196.3 to 1,295.4 g/t AgEq 2 and 0.63 to 13.18% CuEq 3 (Table 1 and Figure 1).





Historical drill hole TOMT56005 tested west dipping mineralization beneath the southernmost open pit of the Gårdsgruvans zone at the Tomtebo Mine, and intersected 22.0 m at 2.57% Cu (63.7 to 85.7 m), which has increased the confidence of previously modeled mineralized domains. Silver, gold, zinc, and lead assays for hole TOMT56005 are not available (Table 2).





Historical drill hole TOMT56003 was collared 150 m southeast from the Tomtebo Mine and intersected 2.3 m at 0.6% Cu, 21.0% Zn, and 5.0% Pb (50.00 to 52.30 m), which remains open along dip and strike. Silver and gold assays for hole TOMT56003 are not available, and the majority of the hole only has copper assays available (Table 3).

These drill results are historical in nature. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

Figure 1: Rock Assay Results with Magnetics on the Tomtebo Property

Table 1: Rock Assay Results on the Tomtebo Property

Mine or Prospect Sample Type Year Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) AgEq (g/t) CuEq (%) Lovas Mine Grab 2020 47.50 0.07 0.69 0.18 1.55 - 1.86 Lovas Mine Grab 2020 37.80 0.01 0.02 0.17 4.94 216.27 - Lovas Mine Grab 2020 176.00 0.08 1.66 21.40 6.34 1,396.60 - Nyberget Grab 2020 3.66 0.10 0.81 0.02 0.01 - 0.98 Nyberget Grab 2020 13.00 0.20 0.43 0.54 0.14 - 1.04 Nyberget Grab 2020 16.15 0.37 4.56 0.46 0.00 - 5.32 Källberget Grab 2020 1.86 0.01 0.23 0.02 0.00 - 0.26 Källberget Grab 2020 0.64 0.01 0.06 0.02 0.00 - 0.08 Källberget Chip 2020 1.10 0.01 0.07 0.01 0.00 - 0.10 Källberget Chip 2020 1.05 0.14 0.08 0.02 0.00 - 0.26 Källberget Chip 2020 0.75 0.01 0.04 0.01 0.00 - 0.07 Kvistaberget Grab 2020 0.24 0.06 0.00 0.02 0.01 7.77 - Kvistaberget Grab 2020 11.25 0.00 0.13 8.33 0.76 - 3.81 Kvistaberget Grab 2020 23.90 0.01 0.11 8.65 1.46 421.43 - Kvistaberget Grab 2020 27.10 0.03 1.99 0.04 0.01 - 2.32 Kvistaberget Grab 2020 18.00 0.03 1.22 0.05 0.00 - 1.45 Kvistaberget Grab 2020 3.88 0.30 0.52 0.03 0.00 - 0.91 Kvistaberget Grab 2020 0.68 0.01 0.07 0.05 0.01 - 0.11 Kvistaberget Chip 2020 0.13 0.00 0.03 0.02 0.01 - 0.04 Tomtebo Mine Grab 2018 3.07 0.30 0.23 0.09 0.02 - 0.63 Tomtebo Mine Grab 2018 14.50 0.39 1.75 0.29 0.04 - 2.45 Tomtebo Mine Grab 2018 383.00 1.70 2.97 0.35 5.98 1,080.03 - Tomtebo Mine Grab 2018 20.30 0.77 0.40 0.15 0.09 - 1.56 Tomtebo Mine Grab 2018 121.00 0.07 0.16 20.10 10.80 1,295.43 - Tomtebo Mine Grab 2018 30.00 2.45 1.00 0.14 0.12 - 4.15 Tomtebo Mine Grab 2018 23.00 1.33 0.14 0.19 0.17 196.26 - Tomtebo Mine Grab 2018 77.70 0.13 0.16 10.70 5.27 704.04 - Lovas Mine Grab 2018 138.00 0.13 1.24 8.09 5.09 763.15 - Lovas Mine Grab 2018 63.90 0.13 0.72 25.20 0.65 - 11.70 Lovas Mine Grab 2018 370.00 0.34 0.12 0.98 20.00 1,142.77 -

Notes: Grab samples were recovered from mine dump piles, and chip samples were recovered from outcrop

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the Property

Metal prices used in USD for metal equivalent calculations were based on $15.00/oz for Ag, $1650/oz for Au, $2.15/lb for Cu, $0.85/lb for Zn and $0.75/lb for Pb. Metal equivalent calculations assume 100% recoveries

for Pb. Metal equivalent calculations assume 100% recoveries

AgEq equals = Ag g/t + (Au g/t × 110) + (Cu% × 98.286) + (Zn% × 38.857) + (Pb% × 34.286)

CuEq equals = Cu% + (Ag g/t × 0.0102) + (Au g/t x 1.1192) + (Zn % x 0.3953) + (Pb % x 0.3488)

Table 2: Historical Drill Results from Gårdsgruvans Zone at Tomtebo Mine

Drill Hole Depths and Interval Historical Assay Results Hole ID Azimuth Dip Hole Type From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) TOMT44003A 76 -70 Surface 66.50 88.00 21.50 na na 1.12 na na TOMT44004 76 -70 Surface 70.80 88.30 17.50 na na 0.30 na na TOMT44005 78 -70 Surface 78.50 80.00 1.50 na na 0.30 na na TOMT56002 158 -45 Surface 80.50 92.50 12.00 na na 1.00 na na







102.50 112.00 9.50 na na 0.30 na na TOMT56005 338 -45 Surface 63.70 85.70 22.00 na na 2.57 na na







89.50 96.80 7.30 na na 0.30 na na TOMT57001 354 -60 Surface 34.00 44.00 10.00 na na 1.30 na na







99.00 114.50 15.50 na na 1.71 na na







118.00 119.50 1.50 na na 0.30 na na







163.50 171.00 7.50 na na 0.60 na na

Notes: True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined

na - not assayed

These drill results are historical in nature. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently

analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the

Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes,

however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

Table 3: Historical Drill Results 150 m Southeast of Tomtebo Mine

Drill Hole Depths and Interval Historical Assay Results Hole ID Azimuth Dip Hole Type From (m) To (m) Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (%) Zn (%) Pb (%) TOMT56003 0 -45 Surface 30.50 31.50 1.00 na na 0.30 na na







49.00 50.00 1.00 na na 0.30 na na







50.00 52.30 2.30 na na 0.60 21.00 5.00







52.30 53.70 1.40 na na 1.00 na na







53.70 57.30 3.60 na na 0.30 na na TOMT56004 0 -45 Surface 70.00 73.00 3.00 na na 0.75 na na







76.00 78.00 2.00 na na 0.30 na na







83.50 85.60 2.10 na na 0.30 na na

Notes: True widths of the reported mineralized intervals have not been determined

na - not assayed

These drill results are historical in nature. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently

analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the

Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes,

however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

References

1 Grab rock samples were recovered from the mine dump piles at the historical Tomtebo and Lövås Mines by EMX Royalty Corp. in 2018. The rock samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden for preparation, and subsequently pulps were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using forty-one element inductively coupled plasma method ("ME-ICP41"). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t. Samples were re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. Gold determinations by this method are semi-quantitative due to the small sample weight used (0.5g). Certified standards and blanks were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

2 AgEq equals = Ag g/t + (Au g/t × 110) + (Cu% × 98.286) + (Zn% × 38.857) + (Pb% × 34.286). Metal prices used in USD for metal equivalent calculations were based on $15.00/oz for Ag, $1650/oz for Au, $2.15/lb for Cu. Metal equivalent calculations assume 100% recoveries.

3 CuEq equals = Cu% + (Ag g/t × 0.0102) + (Au g/t x 1.1192) + (Zn % x 0.3953) + (Pb % x 0.3488). Metal prices used in USD for metal equivalent calculations were based on $15.00/oz for Ag, $1650/oz for Au, $2.15/lb for Cu. Metal equivalent calculations assume 100% recoveries.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The grab and chip samples reported in this news release were recovered from mine dump piles and outcrops, respectively. A total of 19 rock samples were transported to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden for preparation, and subsequently pulps were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using forty-one element inductively coupled plasma method ("ME-ICP41"). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t. Samples were re-assayed using the ME-OG62 (high-grade material ICP-AES) analytical package. Gold determinations by this method are semi-quantitative due to the small sample weight used (0.5g). Certified standards and blanks were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Tomtebo Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Tomtebo Property.

The data disclosed in this news release related to drilling results is historical in nature. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden is the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha, and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

SOURCE District Metals Corp.