Golden Pursuit Announces Acquisition of 5 Historical Small Scale Mines/Deposits, Gordon Lake, NWT

Vancouver, October 28, 2020 - Golden Pursuit Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GDP) (the "Company") wishes to announce the acquisition of new mineral tenure at Gordon Lake, NWT. The company staked a total of 13 Territorial mineral claims covering 3,532 ha and 12 Federal mineral claims covering 1,686 ha. This new mineral tenure is in addition to company owned mineral leases of 378 ha.. The company has had leases covering the main zones of mineralization at Kidney Pond since 1996. The new mineral tenure covers a former producing small scale mine known as Camlaren and minor producing small scale advanced projects like Burnt Island, West Bay Mine and Argonaut (tungsten). The properties are located 85 Km northeast of the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories (NWT), Canada with access via the Tibbitt to Contwoyto winter road which traverses the properties.

Historically, the NWT has been host to some significant gold mines in Canadian history, including:

Con Mine (1938 - 2003) was the first gold mine developed in the Northwest Territories on the south side of Yellowknife and produced over 5 million ounces of gold.

Giant Mine, located on the north side of Yellowknife, produced 7 million ounces of gold. Giant and Con were two of the longest continuous gold mining operations in Canadian mining history.

The historic Discovery Mine is located 85 km NNE of Yellowknife and just 35 km WNW of the Gordon Lake properties. Production from 1949 to 1969 totaled one million oz of gold produced from one million tons of ore.

The southern Gordon Lake area is underlain by the Archean Yellowknife Supergroup which is locally made up of a turbidite sequence composed predominantly of greywacke, mudstone, siltstone and less abundantly argillite. Gold lode deposits, hosted within shear zones of metavolcanic belts, have produced some of the world's largest gold mines. Consequently, exploration has focussed on lineaments within these belts. Commonly associated metaturbidite terrains are good exploration targets but a better understanding of structural and lithological ore controls and their genesis is required. Turbidite hosted deposits include Bendigo-Ballarat-Victoria gold fields of Australia (80 million oz. production), Meguma Group in Nova Scotia (1.2 million oz production) and the recent Newfoundland exploration success of NewFound Gold Corp. There is good exploration potential for a large tonnage, bulk mining operation based upon the recent discovery of disseminated gold in metasedimentary rocks at many former gold districts.

The Gordon Lake area is well known for its many gold occurrences. Frequently these occurrences have exceptional grade but limited extent. Historical work was concentrating on gold grade needing to be greater than 0.5 oz/ton. The company feels that many of the historical occurrences should be re-evaluated in the context of 2020 gold prices to better understand their relevance in todays gold price environment.

Any reference to a resource at the Gordon Lake south area should be considered historical and a non-compliant NI 43-101 resource.

Gold production in the South Gordon Lake area is summarized as:

Camlaren - In 1937/38; 13,177 tons of ore graded 0.62 oz/ton. In 1963, 12,174 tons graded 1.14 oz/ton. In 1978, the resource was estimated at 56,000 tons grading 0.62 oz/ton. In 1980; 12,282 tons of ore graded 0.42 oz/ton. In 1981; 39,680 toms of ore graded 0.44 oz/ton.

Burnt Island - The only reported resource from Burnt Island comprised a was in 1989 estimation of 1,300 tons grading 2.11 oz/ton down to the 100' level.

Kidney Pond (Mahe) - The only reported resource from 1995 comprises an underground resource of 10,040 tons grading 0.74 oz/ton and an open pit resource of 3,300 tons grading 0.45 oz/ton.

West Bay - By end of 1948, a total of 289 tons of ore was produced grading 221 oz/ton. In 1991, 1,387 tons of ore were produced grading 0.78 oz/ton.

The most recent acquisition of mineral tenure in the south Gordon Lake area marks the first time in history that all advanced projects in the district have been consolidated with one corporate owner and no vendor royalties or payments. This was a unique opportunity that came together from a federal government reclamation project in the Gordon Lake area, an extensive downturn in the mining market conditions and the COVID pandemic.

The company intends to commission a NI43-101 compliant report to list as a "property of merit" and to outline a plan for this exciting new project. For further information on this project, please visit the company's website (www.goldpursuit.ca) which will be updated this week..

