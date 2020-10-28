Mountain Boy Exploration Work on Southmore Confirms Potential - More Mineral Claims Added

Vancouver, October 28, 2020 - Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. ("Mountain Boy" or the "Company") (TSXV:MTB) (Frankfurt:M9UA) is pleased to announce that the recent exploration program on the Southmore project has further confirmed the prospective nature of this well-located property.

Mountain Boy's 5038 hectare project is sandwiched between Sassy Resources' Foremore Gold-Silver project to the north, where visible gold has been noted in the first two drill holes of the 2020 program (News release Sassy Resources' October 1st, 2020) and Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake project to the south where drilling in 2020 has intersected 31.09 grams per tonne gold and 1.07 per cent copper over 8.85 metres (News release Enduro Metals' October 21st, 2020).

All three properties share similar geologic features, including Lower to Middle Devonian island arc volcaniclastic rocks intruded by Late Devonian intrusive rocks, northeast trending structures and numerous mineralized showings, including skarns, structurally controlled veins and large zones of quartz-sericite and pyrite alteration. The tectonic setting is very similar to modern day South Pacific arcs and atolls.

In early October, members of Mountain Boy geological team completed a 16-man-day mapping and sampling program on the Southmore project. The program was a continuation of Mountain Boy's 2019 program which followed up on work performed in the 1980s through the early 1990s.

The earlier work had identified numerous base and precious metal showings. Compiled results from 39 historic rocks samples from the 1990 program include 16 samples assaying >0.5 grams per tonne gold up to a maximum of 2.5 grams per tonne, 23 samples greater than 0.1% copper up to a maximum of 15.6%, 19 samples >0.1 zinc up to a maximum of 12.4% (Assessment Report 21008). The 2019 program confirmed the historic results.

The focus of this year's program was continued prospecting and mapping in order to broaden the geological understanding of the property and the controls for mineralization. Key findings include several mapped domains, differentiated by stratigraphy and structural measurements, and a central intrusive body with associated dykes. Further mineralized showings were discovered

Three styles of mineralization have been identified. These include the following;

1. Structurally controlled precious and base metal mineralization associated with a large pyritic, quartz-sericite alteration zone in the central part of the claims.

2. Bedded massive sulphides of copper, lead and zinc.

3. Skarn mineralization with massive sulphide peripheral to mapped intrusions.

Over the duration of the program the geological team collected 42 talus fines and stream sediment samples and 45 select grab samples. Assays from those samples are pending.

The Company recently expanded the property with the acquisition of tenures covering the Gold 20 and Dundee Minfile occurrences.

About Southmore:

The Southmore project is located in the Eskay Camp, in the heart of B.C.'s highly prospective Golden Triangle. The 100% owned property is located 40 km northwest of the historic Eskay Creek Mine, 7 kilometres south of the completed portion of the Galore Creek access road and 30 kilometres west of highway 37 and the Northwest high-voltage transmission line.

The technical disclosure in this release has been read and approved by Andrew Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston

President & CEO

For further information, contact:

Nancy Curry

VP Corporate Development

(604) 220-2971

