Northern Shield Commences Ground Geophysics at Shot Rock Gold Project, Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, Oct. 28, 2020 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NRN) is pleased to announce that a controlled-source audiomagnetotellurics ("CSAMT") geophysical survey has commenced at its Shot Rock Gold Project ("Shot Rock") in Nova Scotia. This work was originally scheduled to begin in September but was delayed due to changes in filing for work exemptions under local COVID-19 policy. The Company is exploring for low sulphidation epithermal ("LSE") gold mineralization and has the right to earn an 80% interest in the Shot Rock Property.

"The CSAMT survey will help generate drilling targets through a better understanding of the geological system at Shot Rock. This type of geological survey has been successfully used at identifying deep-seated structures associates with high-grade feeder zones in many other LSE systems. Gold grades within quartz veins can increase significantly over very short distances in LSE systems and we are eager to get the results of the CSAMT and 3D integration, and see if they corroborate with our thoughts on the possible location of the high-grade shoots based on geochemical zonation."

Ian Bliss – President & CEO

The CSAMT survey is planned on 200 meters spaced lines for a total of about 12 line-kilometres of survey. CSAMT measures electrical resistivity of rock and is routinely used in exploration for LSE deposits because data can highlight silicified structural zones prospective for veins. Results from this geophysical survey will be integrated with thorough ongoing 3D analysis of geochemical, mineralogical, structural and infrared data collected from all the drill-holes to date, along with other parameters, to vector drilling towards the boiling zone and higher gold grades. This work is being completed by third parties. Studies of subtle textures and alteration assemblages from all completed drill-holes suggests that much of the veining intersected to date has characteristics that are consistent with being above or on the fringe of the prospective boiling zone where higher gold grades would be expected. Analysis of assay data alone from the first two phases of drilling continues to show a strong and prolonged history of epithermal fluid flow at the Highway Zone with multiple phases of mineralization. The surface and high grade gold mineralization intersected in drill-hole 20SR-04 appears to be in the centre of the system whilst the large veins seen in drill-holes 20SR-11-12 and 16 with anomalous gold are on the periphery, with other geochemical indications that the system continues at depth beyond these drill-holes.

The survey program at Shot Rock was contracted to Clearview Geophysics of Brampton, Ontario. This press release and program has been reviewed Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration programs using a model driven approach. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

This news release contains statements concerning the exploration plans, results and potential for epithermal gold deposits, and other mineralization at the Company's Shot Rock property in Nova Scotia, geological, and geometrical analyses of the properties and comparisons of the properties to known epithermal gold deposits and other expectations, plans, goals, objectives, assumptions, information or statements about future, conditions, results of exploration or performance that may constitute forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect.

Although Northern Shield believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward–looking statements because Northern Shield can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements or information are based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by Northern Shield and described in the forward–looking statements or information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with geological, geometrical and geophysical interpretation and analysis, the ability of Northern Shield to obtain financing, equipment, supplies and qualified personnel necessary to carry on exploration and the general risks and uncertainties involved in mineral exploration and analysis.

The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Northern Shield undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

