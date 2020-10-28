Seahawk Gold Corp. Fall 2020 Corporate Update

Vancouver, October 28, 2020 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") wishes to inform our shareholders that due to the current Covid-19 virus situation that has affected multiple companies both public and private and in compliance with the government public health advisories all planned "in the field" exploration activities have been suspended and will only be reinitiated when conditions are deemed to be safe.

Our outlook for the remainder of this year and early next year has continued to remain optimistic considering the excellent results we received from the 2019 diamond drill program.

Management will continue to update our database and formulate plans for the next exploration programs on our properties.

The Company has also engaged the Consulting Services of Mr. Grant Galloway, to assist with Investor relations and communications and potential financing initiatives.

This press release was approved by Mitchell E. Lavery P.Geo., Seahawk Gold Corp. President and non-arm's length Qualified Person, and is responsible for the content of this Press Release under NI-43-101.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

